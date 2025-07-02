Spain star Bonmati recovering well from meningitis, says coach Tome

AITANA BONMATI IS on the road to recovery from the viral meningitis scare which has kept her out of Spain’s Euro 2025 opener against Portugal, coach Montse Tome said on Wednesday.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati was hospitalised last week after being struck with the illness, but is back training with the Spain squad ahead of the world champions’ Group B debut in Bern on Thursday.

“Aitana is making good progress. Yesterday she did part of her training with the rehabilitation specialist, but she was working completely separately,” said Tome.

“Today she will do some work with the team, but we have to slow her down. Her health is paramount.”

Midfielder Bonmati is the biggest star of the women’s game and her absence in the lead-up to the tournament is a major setback for Spain’s hopes of winning their first European title.

Her Barcelona teammate and fellow double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will have extra responsibility on her shoulders in Spain’s campaign in Switzerland.

