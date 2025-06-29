Spain star Bonmati out of hospital after meningitis scare as Euros loom

THE SPANISH FOOTBALL federation (RFEF) announced on Sunday that Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati had left hospital after treatment for viral meningitis.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner missed Spain’s friendly win over Japan on Friday in the women’s world champions’ last warm-up match before the start of Euro 2025 next week.

The RFEF statement revealed that the Barcelona player would now link up with Spain’s Euro squad “in the coming days”, although she is unlikely to figure in their opening matches.

“Thanks for all the messages and to those who have helped me these past few days,” Bonmati wrote on social media.

“Fortunately everything is ok, I hope to be back soon.”

Spain begin their Women’s Euro 2025 campaign against neighbours Portugal next Thursday in Bern. They are also drawn with Belgium and Italy in Group B.

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. Viral meningitis is less serious than the rarer bacterial variant, which can lead to death within 24 hours.

