Ajax lose another key player to Serie A

Lasse Schone has brought the curtain down on seven years at Ajax by agreeing to a transfer to Genoa.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Aug 2019, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,491 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4759570
Lasse Schone has left Ajax for Genoa.
AJAX HAVE LOST another key member of their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, with Lasse Schone departing for Genoa.

The Serie A side are reported to have paid €1.5million to sign the Denmark international, who was in the last year of his contract in Amsterdam.

Experienced midfielder Schone follows Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Maximilian Wober and Daley Sinkgraven in departing Ajax after their incredible run to the last four of the 2018-19 Champions League, where they lost to Tottenham.

Schone could come up against De Ligt this season, after the latter signed for Juventus earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old joined Ajax on a free transfer from NEC Nijmegen in 2012 and went on to make 287 appearances for the club, scoring 64 goals.

Schone won three Eredivisie titles, the Johann Cruyff Shield twice and one KNVB Beker during his time with Ajax.

