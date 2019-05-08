27 mins ago

Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to what we can only hope and pray is another night of Champions League action full of the type of drama, plot-twists and high energy which made Tuesday’s events at Anfield an occasion never to be forgotten.

Liverpool booked their place in this year’s final with the most incredible, odds-defying 4-0 victory you’re ever likely to see. Without Mo Salah and Roberto Firming, three goals down against a star-studded Barcelona side seeking their third treble in a decade, Klopp’s boys did the impossible.

Tottenham will hope to take some glimmer of inspiration from yesterday’s events on Merseyside if we are to have an all-English Champions League final for the first time since Manchester United and Chelsea battled it out at a rain-rodden Moscow way back in 2008.

Like their Premier League counterparts, Spurs also come into their second leg with an uphill battle to overcome having meekly lost last week’s curtain-raiser in London 1-0 to Ajax, who will hope to see out the job tonight at the Johan Cruyff (Cruijff, if you please) ArenA.

While the Londonders were falling short against a Mark Travers-inspired Bournemouth over the weekend, the Eredivisie leaders took another big step towards their treble aspirations, seeing off Willem II 4-0 in the Dutch Cup final — as a result bouncing into tonight’s second leg full of confidence and hunger for even more silverware.

It’s all falling into place for Erik ten Hag’s side at the culmination of a historic campaign. Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong and so many others have become household names this year, with Ajax hoping tonight will see them into a European Cup final for the first time since 1995.

Last Tuesday night they dominated Spurs for large chunks of the opening half, with Tottenham struggling to get a foothold without all of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Harry Winks. Son and Winks are definitely back tonight. with Kane possibly set to play a role off the bench.

Van de Beek’s composed finish after 15 minutes a week ago currently stands between the sides ahead of kick-off. That crucial away goal for Ajax means Mauricio Pochettino’s men must enact their come-from-behind miracle to reach the final of Europe’s elite club competition for the very first time in their history.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm, with tonight’s game live on BT Sport 2 and Virgin Media Sport as well. For the love of God park yourself in front of the box and watch the magic unfold.