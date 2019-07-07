This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ajax's De Ligt has agreement with Juventus, agent confirms

Netherlands international De Ligt has been at the centre of intense transfer speculation.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 11:57 PM
51 minutes ago 642 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4714849
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

MATTHIJS DE LIGT has agreed a contract at Juventus and Ajax must now negotiate with the Serie A champions, according to the defender’s agent, Mino Raiola.

Netherlands international De Ligt has been at the centre of intense transfer speculation, his performances for club and country over the past year seeing him linked to clubs including Juve, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United.

It has been reported over the past week that the 19-year-old has accepted a five-year deal offered by Juve, worth in the region of €9million.

Raiola told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that De Ligt has agreed to the contract and urged Ajax to make a decision over the player’s future.

Juve are said to have opened with a bid of €50m, which was rejected.

“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how to deal with this,” Raiola told De Telegraaf.

Raiola also stressed it was “out of the question” that De Ligt would attempt to force a move to Turin by refusing to return for the start of Ajax’s pre-season training.

He is due to report for the Eredivisie champions on Monday, although rumours in Italy suggest Juve hope to fly him out for a medical as early as Wednesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie