BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Advertisement

Alan Browne admits he would 'rather not score and get a result' on bittersweet night

Alan Browne reflects on a night which began with his ending Ireland’s long goal drought, but ended in defeat.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 11:55 PM
4 minutes ago 40 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5391062
Alan Browne.
Image: Nikola Krstic/INPHO
Alan Browne.
Alan Browne.
Image: Nikola Krstic/INPHO

ALAN BROWNE ADMITTED he would “rather not score and get a result” as he digested the competing tastes of breaking Ireland’s goalless run in a 3-2 World Cup qualifier defeat to Serbia. 

Ahead of this game, Ireland had gone full 660 minutes without scoring, but Browne put a full stop to the counting at 678 minutes when he headed Callum Robinson’s cross beyond the Serbian goalkeeper. Ireland, however, lost the game: level at 1-1 at the break before an Aleksander Mitrovic brace secured Serbia an opening-night win. 

“We are obviously massively disappointed”, reflected Browne post-game. “The bottom line is we need results. I think the performance was alright, a bit of naivety cost us on the night. You need to hold out until half-time at one-up and it’s a different game.

“And the second goal comes from a goal kick which was really disappointing. They were ruthless on the night. They punished us. As the gaffer mentioned before, there was a stonewall penalty not given. That changes the outcome of the game no matter what way you look at it. We feel hard done by, but we won’t dwell on it. We have to get over it quickly. We have another big game coming up that we have to win.

 “They had a lot of the ball without creating opportunities. Then they had a chance out of nothing and they took it really well. For our part, it was about staying switched on. You have to be aware of where your man is at all times. We would be disappointed with that and the other goals as well, but they were taken really well and you can’t take anything away from their attackers. But from our point of view, we would be disappointed because we think we should be better than that.” 

That big game Browne mentions is Saturday’s home qualifier against Luxembourg, into which Ireland can take some positives. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It might have been questioned outside of our dressing room but we always believed in ourselves”, said Browne. “We fought until the end and it wasn’t to be, but there are some positives to take from it. But we’ve got to look at the goals we conceded as well and try to rectify that. But the boys worked their socks off and that’s all you can ever ask for.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie