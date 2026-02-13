Ireland midfielder Alan Browne named Championship Player of the Month

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Alan Browne has been named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for January.

The Middlesbrough midfielder — on loan from Premier League side Sunderland — has scored three goals and registered an assist amidst an impressive run of form.

Browne started wins over Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Preston North End and Norwich City as ‘Boro bounced back from a New Year’s Day defeat to Derby County.

They sit top of the Championship, two points clear of Coventry City ahead of Monday’s top of the table clash.

“I’m honoured to receive this award,” said Browne. “It’s great to be recognised in this way individually, but collectively as a team, we were fantastic in January.

“We’ve been seeing the rewards of the amount of work the manager and the coaches do behind the scenes. The level of detail they give us is incredible and thankfully it’s paying off for everyone.”

Browne was also voted PFA Fans’ Player of the Month ahead of Derby County’s Ben Brereton-Diaz, Ipswich Town’s Azor Matusiwa, Hull City striker Oli McBurnie, Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean and Sam Smith of Wrexham.

The Cork 30-year-old could be in line for an Ireland recall ahead of March’s World Cup play-off away to Czechia. He looks set to end a 16-month absence, with midfield reinforcements required following Josh Cullen’s ACL injury.