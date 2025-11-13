'He's someone who's gone and done it' - Connolly backs new Cork boss O'Connor

THE BULK OF Ben O’Connor’s playing career was before Alan Connolly came of age, but the Cork star is looking forward to working under an attacking predecessor.

He laments the loss of another, however, as ‘the ultimate professional’ Patrick Horgan retires from inter-county hurling.

This is a winter of change on Leeside: O’Connor is succeeding Pat Ryan, who stepped down in the wake of the Rebels’ heavy All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary.

The fallout continues, but Connolly insists Cork must “get over it and get on with it” as the focus moves to 2026 under new management.

“Look, we would have been happy for Pat to stay on, but to have someone of Ben’s calibre coming in is probably the next best thing,” the Blackrock 24-year-old says.

“I know we’ll be fine with Ben, it will be all good.

“A lot of younger lads probably played with him (at U20 level). I didn’t now, but have only heard positive things said about him.

“Ben’s obviously an unbelievable player. The respect is naturally there already. He’s someone who’s gone and done it. We’re really looking forward to starting off with him.”

New Cork hurling manager Ben O'Connor. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The three-time All-Ireland winner was someone Connolly looked up to as a kid, though memories are hazy.

“He would have been. I probably would have just missed it, though. I probably would have been 10, 11 or 12 by the time he was kind of towards the end of his career. I can’t remember much.”

Recollections of Horgan are much clearer. From watching from the stands to playing alongside him until his decision to retire in August aged 37, Connolly speaks glowingly of the Glen Rovers magician.

“Obviously before I was on the panel, you’d look up to Hoggie. He’s had an unbelievable career with Cork.

“Just watching him at training, he’s the first one there taking shots. He’s trying to better himself the whole time — trying to get quicker and better at picking up the ball, striking the ball, taking frees and stuff like that.

“He’d be trying to have shooting competitions before training. I don’t think he ever did activation work, band work or anything beforehand. It baffles me, he’s been playing so long. I’d nearly need to warm up to have a puck these days! He’d have a bag of balls and just go straight out to the pitch.

“He’s the ultimate professional. I don’t have a bad word to say about him.”

Connolly (14) and Horgan (15). James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connolly has watched July’s All-Ireland final horror show back — ‘a hard watch’ — and has since returned to the scene of the crime.

He was at Croke Park for Oasis in August.

“Big Oasis fan,” he smiles. “One of the best weekends of my life.”

A Cork championship win over St Finbarr’s preceded the concert, but Blackrock’s championship bid ended later in October in a semi-final defeat to Midleton by the minimum after extra time.

More disappointment, as the hurt of Cork’s All-Ireland final defeat lingers.

“There is always that element that you let people down,” Connolly reflects on the latter.

“It is not just the fans. You are letting yourself down, more importantly. And then there was Pat, the management, your family. Your family sacrifice a lot the whole year for you to play inter-county. It is tough on them.

“It is tough seeing stuff online as well because none of it was true. That was hard for us. We kind of laughed it off.”

After a team holiday to Cancun and last Friday’s All-Star awards — Connolly was nominated among the forwards — the focus is firmly on the future.

2026 under Ben O’Connor, and going again.

“It’s an exciting time. We’re still a good team and stuff. We still have the same players. There’s new players coming in and hopefully we can bounce off each other as well.”

