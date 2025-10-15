'Nothing changes': Mahon ready to lead Ireland if Ward unavailable

IRELAND ASSISTANT HEAD coach Alan Mahon insists he is ready to lead the team into their Uefa Nations League playoff if Carla Ward is unavailable.

Ward named a 24-player squad to face Belgium this afternoon, but missed the press conference due to a family emergency.

It’s unclear whether Ward will be available next week as it appears a developing situation, but an FAI spokesperson says the manager has their full support.

And Mahon is “fine” to take charge ahead of next Friday’s first leg at Aviva Stadium if needed.

“The players will drive it,” said Mahon. “Nothing changes. The way we’ve worked it, nothing will change. The plan is in place, we just have to make sure we execute it. It’s no change, to be honest.”

One confirmed absentee is Courtney Brosnan. The number one goalkeeper is ruled out with a knee injury, having missed just one of Ireland’s last 42 games through suspension.

“She’s a big loss, a big character in and around the dressing room but on the pitch, leads by example. It’s going to be a big loss, but we’ve got a decent squad, we’ve got good back-ups.

“We’ve got obviously Grace [Moloney] and Sophie [Whitehouse] who are capable and ready. the two girls are playing at the moment and playing well. It’s a good headache for us to have, on the back of Courtney coming out.”

“It’s football, it happens, but we’ll have to get on with it and make sure we’re prepared right,” Mahon added, with Megan Connolly, Leanne Kiernan and Lily Agg also out through injury, and Anna Patten suspended for the first game.

“With the players we have, we’re confident enough anyway that we should be able to get it across. It’s obviously a loss but it’s no excuse, really.”

Denise O’Sullivan is available in a major boost as she returns from a knee injury, while Mahon also allayed fears that Katie McCabe may be rusty after a slow start to the seaosn with Arsenal.

Advertisement

“Denise is a Duracell battery, she can run all day. She’s fit as a fiddle, especially playing for Ireland as well she’ll always put that extra yard in – and the same with Katie. I went to watch Katie there the other week against City. Fit as fiddles. There’s no worries in that area.”

Meanwhile, Mahon paid tribute to the retiring Megan Campbell, hailing her as a “top, top player, top, top person”. The pair worked together at Manchester City, where the Dubliner was a long-time assistant coach, before joining the Ireland set-up in January.

“I’ve nothing but respect and admiration for what she’s done in her career. She has massively helped women’s football.

“I know people will associate her with the long throw-in but, as a player in general, she was different class to work with as a coach. I wish her the best, I can’t talk about her highly enough. She’s moving on, but what she’s done for Irish football and for women’s football in general has been massive.”

Megan Campbell called time yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Campbell joins a large cohort of experienced Irish players to retire in 2025, after Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell.

“When you lose players of that magnitude, size and character, it is hard. But that’s the conveyor belt of football.

“We are hoping that the next generation of football comes through – and they are – and they become leaders. And then the younger ones push them. It’s like everything in life, people move on from different industries and environments. The players have moved on so the next generation will take that mantle on and they’ll drive it from a senior perspective.”

Mahon called for “bums on seats” and “a big atmosphere” at Lansdowne Road next week as he prepares for his coaching debut at the Dublin 4 venue.

The prize of promotion to League A is huge. “We know the level that’s needed and we know the importance of it. It’s a massive game, we’re really looking forward to it. We’re chomping at the bit to get them all in. It’s important that we go and produce the goods, really.”

Mahon also paid tribute to the late Matt Beard. The former Liverpool manager died last month, aged 47.

“He was a good friend. A fantastic guy and actually one of the trailblazers in women’s football, for the men. When people thought it was unfashionable to be in women’s football, he drove it and opened the door for a lot of us to ask whether we can help to improve the game. Can we drive it as well? He was there from the very start.

“A lovable man, a really, really good guy. It’s a hard one to get your head around so condolences to all his friends and family.”