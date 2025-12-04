Alan Mahon’s exit was a shock - how will Carla Ward replace him in Ireland setup?

DECEMBER IS TYPICALLY a quiet month in international football, but the Ireland women’s national team have been in sharp focus in recent years.

In December 2022, Vera Pauw was named as part of an investigation into misconduct in America’s NWSL — allegations which the then-Ireland manager unequivocally denied.

December 2023 saw Eileen Gleeson appointed as Pauw’s permanent successor, with Gleeson’s own tenure then coming to an end 12 months later in December 2024.

December 2025 brings a new kind of managerial search following assistant head coach Alan Mahon’s “difficult decision” to leave Carla Ward’s set-up for “personal reasons”.

While the fallout from Saturday’s behind-closed-doors international friendly win over Hungary was quietening, this was a bolt from the blue ahead of a massive year, with Ireland’s 2027 World Cup qualification bid beginning in March.

In their statement, the FAI referenced Mahon as being involved for 10 games; it’s understood the former international wasn’t in Marbella for last week’s training camp or friendly.

The Dubliner, who previously spent over a decade coaching at Manchester City Women, was familiar with Ward from their time working in the English Women’s Super League. Mahon departed City last summer and came home to care for his mother, Maureen, who sadly passed away last Christmas.

The Ireland opportunity arose around the same time. Ward reached out when she was going through the interview process and Mahon, in his own words, “jumped at the chance”.

Ward was in talks with another nation at the time, and later revealed Mahon was “coming with me whether I got this job or the other international job”. When Ward was unveiled as the new Ireland boss on 15 January, Mahon was announced alongside her as number two.

Mahon before his last game with Ireland, last month's Nations League playoff second leg against Belgium in Leuven. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The departures of Gleeson, and more so her assistant Colin Healy, clouded the early days of their reign, but Mahon, like Ward, answered every difficult question sent his way.

His dealings with the media were engaging and enjoyable, but he was most comfortable out on the grass in a pair of Puma Kings. Mahon was a vocal presence at training and matches, right in the thick of drills and never too far from Ward on the sideline.

Ward spoke glowingly of “Mahony” — as did several players — and he seemed to be a big character in the group. He previously worked with Tyler Toland, Aoife Mannion, Tara O’Hanlon and now-retired Megan Campbell at City, which likely smoothened the transition to international football, but Mahon immediately implemented plans.

After a shock 4-0 defeat to Slovenia in their second game, he and Ward parked their preference for attacking, possession-based football and, in time, found a compromise which helped Ireland to Nations League promotion.

Mahon, indeed, announced the squad for that playoff against Belgium as Ward dealt with a family emergency, but both were in the dugout for their Aviva Stadium debut. That historic double header-success would be his last.

Ward now faces more change in her backroom team ahead of March’s opening World Cup qualifiers against France and Netherlands.

Performance coach Ivi Casagrande departed in March; she was quickly replaced by Holly Pickett, a former colleague at Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

The future of number three Amber Whiteley appeared uncertain after she was promoted to Liverpool head coach on an interim basis, but Gareth Taylor was then favoured as the permanent manager, leaving Whiteley to double job as assistant at both club and international level. Goalkeeper coach Emma Byrne does so too, as manager of Lewes FC in the English third tier.

Either could step up to fill the void left by Mahon (more likely Whiteley, to maintain Byrne’s goalkeeping focus) — or Ward may look to her vast network in the UK.

Byrne, Ward, Mahon and Whitely pictured in February. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Charlotte Healy, the former Manchester United assistant and now Bristol City manager joined the setup temporarily for June’s friendlies against USA. Sam Rose, one of Ward’s number twos at Villa, recently left Oxford United. The other, former England goalkeeper Leanne Hall, is likely out of the question as Australia set-piece coach, but there are several more people she has worked closely with on the club circuit.

An Irish-based coach familiar with the landscape could be a more favourable option: Stephanie Zambra springs to mind after her departure from Shamrock Rovers, and her work with underage international teams. Gleeson, and later Tom Elmes, served as Pauw’s assistants.

Ward has regularly spoken about roles for recently-retired players and revealed “some conversations on can we get that in place, ready for next year?” Don’t be surprised to see a familiar face or two return.

She also previously said she would “100%” be open to brining Colin Healy back into the fold, but Healy is now at the helm of Kerry FC in the League of Ireland, and so that ship seems to have sailed.

Mahon, meanwhile, will watch from afar as a monumental 2026 looms large.

“I’m a really proud Irishman and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to represent my country as a player and as a coach,” he said.

“It has been an amazing experience being involved with the Ireland women’s national team with memories and friendships forged that I will hold dearly for the rest of my life.

“I’ve no doubt that this squad has the potential to achieve World Cup qualification and I will be cheering them on in every game.”