IRELAND ASSISTANT BOSS Alan Mahon has confirmed he is stepping down from the role.
The former Manchester City Women’s assistant coach has been part of the setup for 10 international matches since coming on board last January in conjunction with Carla Ward’s arrival as manager.
The 47-year-old won two caps for Ireland as a player and had stints with Blackburn, Burnley, Sporting CP and Wigan Athletic, among others.
“I’m a really proud Irishman, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to represent my country as a player and as a coach,” Mahon said. “It has been an amazing experience being involved with the Ireland Women’s National Team, with memories and friendships forged that I will hold dearly for the rest of my life.
“I’d like to thank Carla and the FAI for giving me the opportunity to take on the role, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Also, I owe a debt of gratitude to all of the players and staff who were brilliant to work with.
“I’ve taken the difficult decision to step down from my role with the team due to personal reasons and would like to wish everyone involved the very best of luck. I’ve no doubt that this squad has the potential to achieve World Cup qualification, and I will be cheering them on in every game.”
“Alan was a pleasure to work with, and on behalf of everyone connected with the Ireland Women’s National Team, I’d like to acknowledge and thank him for the important work that he did in helping us to secure promotion to League A in the Uefa Nations League,” Ward added.
Alan Mahon steps down as Ireland assistant boss for 'personal reasons'
The search for Mahon’s successor is now underway.
