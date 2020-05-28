Assistant role for ex-Irish international as Manchester City appoint new women's manager

Alan Mahon is returning to his role as assistant manager of the Manchester City women's team. Source: Barry Coombs

ALAN MAHON IS no longer in charge of the Manchester City women’s team, but the former Republic of Ireland international is to stay involved as part of the new manager’s set-up.

City today announced that the club’s former striker Gareth Taylor has been appointed head coach of the Women’s Super League outfit on a three-year contract.

Mahon had taken charge on an interim basis back in February when Nick Cushing departed to become assistant manager at Major League Soccer side New York City.

The 42-year-old Dubliner, who had been Cushing’s assistant, now returns to that role to work under former Wales international Taylor.

Mahon, who won two senior caps for Ireland during his playing career, has been on the coaching staff at Manchester City since 2014.

Mahon won the first of his two senior Ireland caps in a friendly against Greece in 2000. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I am looking forward to working with Gareth as we enter this new era for the women’s team in which I am confident that we can continue to build upon the successes that we have had over the last six years,” said Gavin Makel, Manchester City’s head of women’s football.

“I would also like to add my thanks to Alan Mahon who stepped up in light of Nick’s departure and who continues to be an integral part of our operation.”

Taylor assumes control of the women’s team after a successful stint as manager of City’s men’s U18 side, who he guided to Premier League Cup victories in 2019 and 2020.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City women and I’m extremely excited about the challenge ahead with a very talented group of players and staff who have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years.

“I’m really honoured to have been appointed to this role and I can’t wait to get started with our preparations for another thrilling and competitive Barclays FA WSL season in 2020/21.

Gareth Taylor had success as a coach in Manchester City's academy. Source: PA

“I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with some great people within Manchester City and the club’s academy so far, but I’m absolutely relishing my new role within City Football Group and I’ll be giving everything I have to continue Manchester City’s success and growth in the women’s game.”

With Manchester City holding a one-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the table, the 2019-20 WSL season was cancelled earlier this week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A decision has yet to be reached regarding the crowing of champions and relegation.

