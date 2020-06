AFTER A BREAK of six months, the second half of Rayo Vallecano and Albacete will be played on 10 June.

The conclusion of a game that was abondoned in December will mark the Segunda Division’s return to action.

The original fixture was called off after the first period as Albacete player Roman Zozulya was abused by Rayo fans due to perceived far-right links, which the player has strenuously denied.

The second half was scheduled for February but the pandemic caused that to be changed.