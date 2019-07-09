This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alberto Moreno agrees Villarreal switch following Liverpool release

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the La Liga club after his release from Anfield.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 6:47 PM
59 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4717857
Moreno in action for Liverpool.
Image: Nick Potts
Moreno in action for Liverpool.
Moreno in action for Liverpool.
Image: Nick Potts

VILLARREAL HAVE AGREED a deal to sign former Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno on a five-year deal.

The left-back returns to La Liga after spending the last five years at Anfield, where he made 141 appearances and scored three goals before his release at the end of his contract in June.

The 27-year-old has passed his medical with the Spanish club and is set to be presented to the press on Wednesday after his first training session, with only his contract left to be signed.

Moreno struggled for first-team appearances as Liverpool maintained a high standard of performances on all fronts, with Andrew Robertson nailing down a place at left-back in his place.

The Spaniard made just five appearances for the club last season as they finished second in the Premier League and lifted their sixth Champions League trophy.

He proved a divisive figure during his time in England, with his modern style of play at left-back called into question on occasions where Liverpool were left lacking defensively.

Moreno has tasted success on the European front with former club Sevilla, lifting the Europa League in 2014 after defeating Benfica in a penalty shootout.

He would later face his former club in another Europa League final in Liverpool colours in 2016, but this time he was on the losing side as Sevilla ran out 3-1 winners despite initially falling behind.

Final: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC. Champions League 2018/2019 in Madrid, Spain - 01 June 2019 Moreno won the Champions League with Liverpool against Tottenham. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The left-back has also represented Spain at international level, first appearing for the under-21s in March 2013 before going on to receive his first of nine senior caps in October of the same year.

Prior to joining the Reds for a reported fee of £12 million, Moreno made 62 appearances for Sevilla after coming through the youth ranks at the club, scoring three goals and registering five assists.

Moreno becomes Villarreal’s third signing of the summer following deals for defensive pair Ruben Pena and Raul Albiol, who joined from Eibar and Napoli respectively.

El Submarino Amarillo finished 14th in La Liga last season, seven points above the drop zone and nine points behind the Europa League places in a tight mid-table group.

