Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Thirty-six-year ban on alcohol in English football stands could be lifted following fan-led review

Former British sports minister Tracey Crouch’s proposals will spark debate – particularly after the crowd trouble during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

By Press Association Friday 24 Sep 2021, 10:56 AM
26 minutes ago 512 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5557036
Leicester City fans given free beers outside the King Power Stadium in 2016.
Leicester City fans given free beers outside the King Power Stadium in 2016.
Leicester City fans given free beers outside the King Power Stadium in 2016.

ENGLISH FOOTBALL’S LONGSTANDING ban on fans drinking alcohol while watching matches could reportedly be lifted if the recommendations of former British sports minister Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review are accepted.

The ban has been in place since 1985 when the game was plagued by hooliganism, but Crouch’s independent review will call for pilot schemes to allow drinking at clubs in the National League Premier and League Two with a view to ending the restrictions across all divisions, according to The Times.

Though drinking continues to be allowed at sports such as rugby and cricket, Crouch’s proposals will spark debate – particularly after the crowd trouble during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley this summer – but the MP believes the current rules encourage binge-drinking and are part of the problem.

“Our view on alcohol and football is outdated,” Crouch told the Times. “It’s not helped when you see scenes like we did at Wembley. But that’s why I would pilot it first.

Crouch added: “We kettle people into drinking quickly at half-time. And that is the unhealthy aspect of the football fan’s relationship with alcohol. They drink a lot in a short space of time. So my recommendation is to pilot this and not have to down a pint at half-time.”

Crouch was asked to conduct her review in April following the failed launch of the European Super League, looking at issues covering governance, ownership and the financial sustainability of clubs throughout the pyramid.

And Crouch explained that lifting the ban on alcohol could be key to helping secure the financial future of clubs lower down the leagues. Drinking is permitted in non-league football below the National League Premier, with the loss of revenue potentially affecting clubs who earn promotion.

“Take a club like Dulwich Hamlet, which is in National League South,” Crouch said. “It’s revenue is generated through its refreshments.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“If it gets promoted to the National League Premier, it effectively stops generating that revenue during a game. They said openly in evidence to us that they cannot afford to get promoted because of the rules around alcohol.

“Lots of clubs generate a lot of their income through their bars and I think it’s time to look at this issue again. We do have this bizarre situation where you can go to Headingley and drink as a cricket fan, but go to Elland Road and you can’t drink as a football fan.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie