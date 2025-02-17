'People think he's fragile and I don’t see it myself. He's a big man'

AS IRELAND’S HEAD of Athletic Performance, Aled Walters is able to offer some fascinating insights into the physical abilities of the Ireland rugby squad.

Across an interesting chat with the media in Abbotstown, Walters detailed the outstanding workrate of prop Andrew Porter, the athletic qualities of Ireland’s back three players and the overall condition of the squad in terms of the age profile.

The Welshman also gave his view on Sam Prendergast’s progress from bright young prospect to Test match starter. Some look at the Ireland out-half and worry the player might not yet be up to the physical demands of Test rugby. Others point to a young 10 with a strong frame who has come through his first two Six Nations starts unscathed.

“It’s interesting,” says Walters. “People make comments about his physical development. It’s only when you see him in the gym and what he does that you might think differently about it.

“He is a big man. He’s much heavier than I think people give him credit for. He is a heavy outside-half. And he is strong. He knows it’s still an area because he is so young and with maturity he will naturally get stronger but he is fast and powerful and he moves incredibly well so I don’t see it as a massive project for him to develop physically. He is in a pretty good place already.”

Prendergast, who stands at 6’4″, turned 22 last week. This time two years ago he was playing U20s rugby and now the Kildare man has played 25 games for Leinster (13 starts) and won five caps for Ireland.

“I think the challenge will be for (Sam), the more rugby he plays now it’s going to be harder for him to develop physically.

“That’s why I’m so confident in him that he is very well developed. It’s a massive reflection of the work they do at Leinster and provincial level that a player of 21 comes in and he is in physically great condition to go and play Test match rugby. Because of his appearance… he’s quite lanky isn’t he? He’s quite thin. People think he is fragile and I don’t see it myself.”

Walters joined the Ireland set-up last year having previously been part of Steve Borthwick’s team in England, via spells with Munster, Leicester Tigers, the Brumbies and South Africa.

He finds it hard to single out the athletes who have impressed him since starting with Ireland, but highlights Mack Hansen as one.

“Someone like Mack Hansen has an incredible ability… I haven’t seen many players like this. I remember when I first arrived in Munster and Keith Earls was similar. I saw this ability to maintain speed while changing direction and it’s beautiful to watch in training and in games.

“His work off the ball, sometimes you watch a game on TV and you don’t see Mack doing all this work off the ball. He is definitely one. It’s hard to single them out because with the Irish system the way it is they are all extremely capable.”

Walters extends his point to cover the whole back three, outlining the qualities in fullback Hugo Keenan and winger James Lowe that have caught his attention.

“Ridiculous,” Walters says of Keenan. “The amount of running he does, but he talks as if he’s talking sitting down. His communication is fantastic considering the mileage he’s doing.

“Again, it’s all the work he’s doing. If you are going to the game on Saturday just track Hugo.

It’s bewildering the amount of work he gets through and half the time he’s not even touching the ball, but he’s directing traffic and just organizing and managing.”

While Keenan glides across the Ireland backline, Lowe is more of a power athlete.

“He’s strong. He’s incredibly fit to be able to recover well. It’s a big thing for someone like himself and Bundee, they need to be fit enough that when the time comes… because they are strongest in contact aren’t they? They need to be able to recover but when they commit to those contact moments, they are dominant. That’s what he’s got. He’s got an engine.

“Both have an engine that when it comes to those critical moments, they are very imposing in contact. You’ve seen James, he’s been able to break tackles. He’s incredibly skillful as well, isn’t he? Terrible haircut but he’s a very, very skillful man.”

For all the athletic talent in Ireland’s backline, the dynamism in the pack is perhaps the squad’s real point of difference. Andrew Porter is one of the strongest examples given his athletic talents and tireless engine. The loosehead played 73 minutes in the round one defeat of England and followed up with a 69-minute shift against Scotland.

“He’s phenomenal. I’m yet to find a gap that we need to address in terms of his performance,” Walters says.

“The critical thing about Andrew is that it’s not just that he’s on the field for 70 minutes, it’s that he’s charging down kicks and chasing the ball. He’s doing everything, it’s not just being on the pitch and taking part; he’s literally out-performing players.

“A unicorn is a great way of describing it, there’s not too many Andrew Porters around. That’s before you get to how he is in the gym, how diligent he is with that, he’s phenomenally special and I hope I can take all the credit for his performances as well, I’ve been here a long time (laughing).”

Walters added that he would have no worries about the age profile of the Ireland squad – eight of Ireland’s starting XV v Scotland were over 30.

“The numbers now are the numbers now and that’s all I’d be concerned about. I’ve been fortunate to work with players on the wrong side of 34, 35 previously and you have to treat them all differently.

“Remember the Paolo Maldini project, what age was he playing at such a high level. It’s on everyone, it’s case by case. We wouldn’t treat a 25 year old differently to a 35 year old, it’s whatever they need to make sure they perform at the weekend. I don’t really think about it.”