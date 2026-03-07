Alex Dunne makes late surge to finish third in F2 sprint race in Australia

OFFALY’S ALEX DUNNE climbed from eighth to finish third in the opening sprint race of the Formula Two season in Australia overnight.

Alpine academy driver Dunne, who is racing once again in F2 for Rodin, made a series of late moves in Melbourne to cross the finish line in fourth, and was then promoted to the podium when Martinius Stenshorne was penalised.

Joshua Duerksen won the race and the first 10 points of the season, while Noel León earned eight points in second, with Dunne taking six for his efforts.

Dunne, right, finished third in the Melbourne sprint race. Sebastiaan Rozendaal / DPPI / Alamy Stock Photo Sebastiaan Rozendaal / DPPI / Alamy Stock Photo / DPPI / Alamy Stock Photo

Dunne (20) qualified in third for Sunday’s feature race, and with that qualifying order reversed to determine the sprint race grid, started the race in eighth.

He pulled off a brilliant move with three laps remaining, passing Rafael Câmara and fellow Alpine academy team-mate Gabriele Minì in quick succession to climb from seventh to fifth.

Dunne then completed the charge when he passed Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak early on the final lap, crossing the line in fourth before Stenshorne’s penalty bumped him up another place.

Dunne will return to action at 12.25am Irish time on Sunday morning for the sprint race.