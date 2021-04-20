BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Alex Ferguson's Aintree winner set to run in Punchestown Gold Cup

Connections opt against running Clan Des Obeaux at Sandown.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,910 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5415610

CLAN DES OBEAUX will run in the Punchestown Gold Cup next week rather than this weekend’s bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

randox-health-grand-national-festival-2021-liverpools-nhs-day-aintree-racecourse Sir Alex Ferguson collects the trophy after winning the Betway Bowl Chase. Source: PA

The dual King George VI Chase winner, who was third in the latest renewal of the Kempton showpiece, returned to winning ways with a smooth victory at Aintree.

His 26-length triumph in the Betway Bowl was one of three winners on the opening day of the Grand National meeting for his co-owner Sir Alex Ferguson.

randox-health-grand-national-festival-2021-liverpools-nhs-day-aintree-racecourse Clan Des Obeaux ridden by Harry Cobden clears the last on their way to winning the Betway Bowl Chase.

Trainer Paul Nicholls had been considering the big end-of-season handicap at the Esher track, where he would have been giving upwards of 12lb to all his rivals.

But the Ditcheat handler tweeted on Tuesday evening: “After discussions with the owners of Clan Des Obeaux we have decided that we are going to supplement him for the Punchestown Gold Cup next Wednesday and run him there and not at @Sandownpark.”

The decision to run in Ireland sets up a clash with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, among others.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie