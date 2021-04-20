Alex Ferguson's Aintree winner set to run in Punchestown Gold Cup

CLAN DES OBEAUX will run in the Punchestown Gold Cup next week rather than this weekend’s bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

Sir Alex Ferguson collects the trophy after winning the Betway Bowl Chase. Source: PA

The dual King George VI Chase winner, who was third in the latest renewal of the Kempton showpiece, returned to winning ways with a smooth victory at Aintree.

His 26-length triumph in the Betway Bowl was one of three winners on the opening day of the Grand National meeting for his co-owner Sir Alex Ferguson.

Clan Des Obeaux ridden by Harry Cobden clears the last on their way to winning the Betway Bowl Chase.

Trainer Paul Nicholls had been considering the big end-of-season handicap at the Esher track, where he would have been giving upwards of 12lb to all his rivals.

But the Ditcheat handler tweeted on Tuesday evening: “After discussions with the owners of Clan Des Obeaux we have decided that we are going to supplement him for the Punchestown Gold Cup next Wednesday and run him there and not at @Sandownpark.”

The decision to run in Ireland sets up a clash with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, among others.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!