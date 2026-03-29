Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of Ryder Cup player Matt, wins first DP World Tour event

ALEX FITZPATRICK, THE younger brother of Ryder Cup player Matt, has secured his first DP World Tour victory after a rollercoaster final round at the 2026 Hero Indian Open.

WHAT A WAY TO DO IT!!!! 🤩



Alex Fitzpatrick wins the 2026 Hero Indian Open with EIGHT birdies in his final 13 holes 🏆#HeroIndianOpen pic.twitter.com/tjy9hOdZ0B — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 29, 2026

The 27-year-old Englishman shot eight birdies in his final 13 holes to overhaul defending champion Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra.

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Fitzpatrick was three shots back at start of the day, and two bogeys in his first five holes left him two-over par. He turned it around with eight birdies — and one bogey — in his next 12 holes, and held his nerve for a two-shot victory despite finishing with a double-bogey.

He now follows in the footsteps of his older brother Matt as a winner on the DP World Tour. They became the first siblings to win on successive weeks on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, Matt having triumphed at the Valspar Championship last Sunday.

“I’ll try and explain (how it feels) without crying,” said Alex.

“It’s been a lot of hard work for a long time and there’s a lot of people to thanks for this. Over the moon, I’m probably going to cry" 🥹



Alex Fitzpatrick reacts to his maiden DP World Tour title 🎙️#HeroIndianOpen pic.twitter.com/7SLYd2ZcT4 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 29, 2026

“It’s been a lot of hard work for a long time and there’s a lot of people to thank for this. As much as this is the most amazing thing in the world right now, there’s more important things in golf and life. But yeah, over the moon, probably going to cry. Ecstatic.”

At “no point” did Fitzpatrick think he had victory wrapped up, and while “mentally exhausted,” he was looking forward to celebrating with a glass of Coca Cola while calling family and friends.

“I see my mum and dad tomorrow and then we’re going to meet our brother in Florida,” he added. “It’s been a good few weeks for the Fitzpatricks!”