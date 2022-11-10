Shelbourne double winner caps stunning season with Player of the Month award

Alex Kavanagh with her SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month Award for October 2022.

SHELBOURNE MIDFIELDER ALEX Kavanagh has rounded off a stunning season by winning the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month award for October 2022.

Noel King’s Reds finished up as double champions following their WNL title triumph and victory over Athlone Town in last weekend’s FAI Women’s Cup final, with Kavanagh central to their success.

The Dubliner forced her way back into the Shels XI following injury problems earlier in the season, and started their final six games in both competitions. She capped her impressive return with a goal in the final league game of the season — a 4-0 win away to title rivals Wexford Youths, with Kavanagh and co. lifting the silver thereafter.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old excelled when it mattered most, and brought the curtain down on her campaign with an 82.5% pass accuracy race, sixth overall in the league.

“Buzzing to win the Player of the Month award,” Kavanagh said, having been selected for the award she previously won in April 2019 ahead of clubmate Jessie Stapleton and DLR Waves forward Kate Mooney.

“It’s nice to add little individual awards as well as the double. I’ve struggled a little bit with injuries, but I’m happy to be back now.”

“To win three titles would be quite hard,” she added, the focus already switching to 2023.

“It’s not easy to win a double, it’s a lot of work. We know the work that’s going to have to come into it again next season. If we can do that, yeah. There’s going to be challenges, it’s whether we can face them or not.”

Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, added: “Congratulations to Alex Kavanagh on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for October. A very well deserved achievement following a brilliant month which saw her help guide Shelbourne to their second league title in-a-row.

“As proud sponsor of the Women’s National League, we would like to thank all of the players, staff, volunteers and fans for yet another fantastic season. The performances and excitement this year somehow managed to top those of last year and it’s clear that women’s football in Ireland is growing which is brilliant to see.”

Kavanagh follows in the footsteps of five other winners from this season: Stephanie Roche (Peamount United, March), Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town, April), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne — now West Ham, May), Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers, June/July) and Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths, August/September).