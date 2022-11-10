Munster's Alex Kendellen eager to show what he can do at a GAA cathedral

ALEX KENDELLEN GREW up not much more than a kick of a ball from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but when he turned his back on GAA to pursue a future in rugby, he presumed any hope of ever playing at the Cork venue was gone forever.

This evening he will realise his dream when he comes on for Munster against a South Africa XV in front of a capacity 41,400 crowd at the famous venue on the banks of the Lee.

The family business, Basil Deli & Market, run by his parents Carole and Gareth a short walk away in Ballintemple will have closed for the evening. The Kendellens will be out in force to witness history at the first rugby match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s not one that I was leaning towards, to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It was kind of sprung on us but it was really special when it got announced, going back to Blackrock and Cork. It’s a pinch yourself moment and I’m massively looking forward to it,” the 21-year-old said.

“We live just a stone’s throw from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I played football for St Michael’s and a small bit of hurling for Blackrock but I was more football based. I never played at the Páirc, I stuck to the rugby.”

Playing a touring side will be a new experience for the former Ireland U20 captain as he wasn’t at any of Munster’s previous showdowns with visiting teams but, of course, he’s more than familiar with the history.

“I wasn’t actually at any of those games. Those are the games, we said it in the team meeting, they are special games. Denis Leamy was telling us they are extremely special and they are the ones you want to be part of. They are the ones which get written into history and that’s what all the lads in here want to be … a part of history in those games,” he added.

Kendellen had just turned 20 when he made his Munster senior debut against Scarlets in March last year and he chalked up 20 games last season, ten starts, ten off the bench, but progress this season was impacted when he suffered a head injury on the opening day loss to Cardiff and was stood down for six weeks, which saw him miss out on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Alex Kendellen in training this week. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It was disappointing, I felt that was a great opportunity to go down to South Africa and hopefully put a foot forward. It was disappointing but I know how important Munster medical staff put towards my head and my wellbeing so I am very happy that it was me first and I know that’s very important.”

The former Munster Schools Cup winner with Pres. knows what a South Africa XV with 14 Springboks on board will bring to tonight’s historic clash but having made his return before the break against Ulster, he’s raring to go.

“There’s no shying away, it is going to be a physical game. We played the Bulls in recent games and the Lions away in South Africa. We know exactly what they are going to bring, they are going to bring a big forward maul and it’s about stopping that.

“But these are the games you want to be playing in It’s obviously going to be a different experience but I’m really looking forward to it,” he added.

It will be the fourth time Munster have hosted South Africa, with all three visits in 1951, 1960 and 1970 being won by the visitors.

Head coach Graham Rowntree has made seven chances to the team which went down to Ulster last time out with Jack O’Donoghue skippering a side which includes three academy players.

Cobh native Edwin Edogbo starts in the second row when the promising 19-year old, who made his debut in September, gets an opportunity to shine on another level in his sixth appearance for Munster. He will be partnered by Scottish international Kiran McDonald, who will make his debut after joining as injury cover for three months from financially troubled Wasps.

Edogbo’s academy colleagues Cian Hurley and Patrick Campbell are on the bench and are also set to experience this historic encounter.

Summer signing from Bristol Bears Antoine Frisch, the French-born, Irish-qualified, centre will make his first start after recovering from a calf injury suffered with Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein, while Simon Zebo returns on the wing and Ben Healy starts at out-half with Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley away on Irish duty.

Autumn Series

Munster:

15. M Haley

14. S Daly

13. A Frisch

12. R Scannell

11. S Zebo

10. B Healy

9. P Patterson;

1. J Wycherley

2. D Barron

3. R Salanoa

4. E Edogbo

5. K McDonald

6. J O’Donoghue (captain)

7. J Hodnett

8. G Coombes.

Replacements:

N Scannell

L O’Connor

K Knox

C Hurley

A Kendellen

N Cronin

P Campbell

M Fekitoa

South Africa XV:

15. A Fassi

14. S Hartzenberg

13. H van Wyk

12. C Hendricks

11. L Las

10. J Goosen

9. H Jantjies

1.N Mchunu

2. J Dweba

3. T du Toit (captain)

4. J Jenkins

5. R Nortje

6. P Buthelezi

7. E Louw

8. JL du Preez

Replacements:

AH Venter

S Matanzima

S Sandi

D du Preez

S Notshe

G Williams

S Nohamba

G Lombard

