GALWAY MAN ALEX Murphy said he was “proud and delighted” to make his first competitive start for Newcastle in the Champions League last night.

Yet the 21-year-old from Annaghdown only found out he was playing on the day of the game, meaning his parents couldn’t make it over from home, leaving his barber as his main guest at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United defeated Qarabag 3-2 in their second leg tie, 9-3 on aggregate.

Murphy lined up at left-back as he made his first start of the season for Eddie Howe’s side. He had previously come off the bench four times in this campaign – twice in the EFL Cup, once in the FA Cup, and once in the Premier League, in last month’s defeat to Liverpool.

“That’s my first start, the Champions League isn’t a bad way to do it. Just proud and delighted how we won the game and it was a good performance,” said Murphy, who made the move to Newcastle from Galway United in May 2022 and played the full game last night.

He told Gabby Logan on Amazon Prime that he found out he was playing on the morning of the game, and his parents were thinking of coming over “but there were no flights today”.

“My barber was here,” added Murphy.

He told former Newcastle and Spurs player Les Ferdinand that lining up before the game was an impactful experience.

“Yeah, just the anthem at the start,” he said. “When you’re younger you always dream of that, and to actually be a part of it was special. I started getting a bit emotional to be honest but … it’s a great feeling and that’s ultimately what you want to do when you grow up.”

He added: “It’s not been an easy season for me. I haven’t played much football but I’ve always known that there’s been faith in me to come on and produce, and whenever I’m called upon I’ll do a job for the team. And the lads have been great with me, not playing, they’ve always said, ‘Just keep the head, just keep training hard and you’ll eventually get your chance’ and that’s what tonight was for.”

He told Wayne Rooney that he managed to enjoy the game once his early nerves went away.

“I think the start always, you don’t enjoy the start. I think the ball went over my head literally five seconds in, I was thinking ‘Aw no like’ but then once the game goes on you start to enjoy it and you start to settle in and get on the ball and stuff. Ultimately you don’t know how many Champions League games you’re going to play in your life so you have to enjoy it.”