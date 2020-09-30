BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

Social media abuse became ‘too much for me’, says ex-England star and pundit Alex Scott

The footballer-turned-pundit says she is taking the hit of online abuse in order to pave the way for others.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 5:39 PM
22 minutes ago 687 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5219185
Alex Scott (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Alex Scott (file pic).
Alex Scott (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton

FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL Alex Scott has vowed to take the hit of social media abuse as she attempts to pave the way for others to follow in her footsteps.

The ex-Arsenal defender has spoken out on several occasions over the trolling to which she has been subjected as a woman of colour making her way in the male-dominated world of media punditry since her retirement as a player, something which intensified amid speculation that she was to replace Sue Barker as the host of BBC’s A Question of Sport show.

Speaking on the Between the Lines podcast, Scott said: “I went through a stage where it really did affect me. I kind of lost myself and my personality because I knew everything that was going on around it.

It’s not until I actually got to a stage where I thought, ‘I can’t take this any more, it is becoming too much for me’ that I spoke out about it.

“And when I did speak out about it, it helped, it changed, because people didn’t realise that I was struggling with it. You can’t help someone unless you actively speak out about it.

“We’ve just seen recently that I’ve gone through it again with everything that just happened – but I know it is changing.

People know that we are ready for change in this country – and in other countries too, actually, all around the world. I’ve been at the forefront and I’m taking all the hit, but I remind myself that I’m doing it for a positive reason – there are others coming through.”

Scott has become a familiar face on TV screens as something of a trailblazer, although she admits she has to pinch herself having not set out to play that particular role.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She said: “I was thinking, ‘Why are there not more females?’. I couldn’t understand. I know about this sport, I talk about it constantly with all my friends, I’ve played at the highest level. In my head, I just couldn’t understand why not.

“That’s why I went into it, not for the headlines, but to be passionate about what I do. I was like, ‘You need more females, we need this representation’.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie