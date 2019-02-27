Ex-Ireland U20 Thompson moves on from Ulster to join Jersey

Thompson in Terenure colours against Lansdowne last year.

Thompson in Terenure colours against Lansdowne last year.

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB Jersey Reds have today announced the signing of 23-year-old Ulster lock Alex Thompson.

The second row represented Ireland U20s during 2015, playing alongside current internationals Andrew Porter, Joey Carbery, Garry Ringrose and Jacob Stockdale.

Thompson came through the Ulster academy and Banbridge RFC, but has not yet represented the senior provincial side. In 2017, he took up a job in Dublin and signed to play with Terenure, where he played his way back into Ulster’s thoughts and earned a contract for the current season.

Jersey Reds, who count Jerry Sexton (Johnny’s brother) as well as ex-Ulster men Conor Joyce and Mark Best among their ranks, currently sit fourth in the Championship.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: