Wing Wootton moves from Munster to Connacht for the year ahead

MUNSTER WING ALEX Wootton will play for Connacht until the end of the 2020/21 season after the western province today confirmed the loan deal.

The Macclesfield-born man has played 39 times for Munster, scoring 13 tries after representing Ireland at U20s and Sevens.

The 25-year-old will join Conor Oliver and Sam Arnold in moving north from Munster to Connacht this summer and adds to Andy Friend’s back three options after the departure of Darragh Leader and Niyi Adeolokun.

Wootton has joined up with Connacht for pre-season ahead of the Pro14 resumption fixtures in August.

“Alex is a very exciting back three player who has all the talent to take his game to the next level,” said Friend.

“His versatility across the back line will also help us as we look to compete on both fronts next season. As a Team, we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the Sportsground and integrating him into the playing squad.”