Alexander-Arnold: Leicester win was Liverpool's best performance of the season

The right-back scored a goal and added two assists as his side opened up a 13-point lead atop the Premier League table

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 11:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,632 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4947916
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates a goal.

LIVERPOOL RIGHT-BACK Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that his side’s 4-0 victory over Leicester on St Stephen’s Day was their best performance of the season.

The Reds travelled to the King Power Stadium on Thursday knowing that a win would see them increase the gap over the second-place Foxes to 13 points. 

And Jurgen Klopp’s men did so in emphatic fashion, solidifying their hold on first place in the Premier League in some style.

Alexander-Arnold was at the heart of his side’s performance, grabbing assists on Roberto Firmino’s goals in the 31st and 74th minutes. 

James Milner scored from the penalty spot between those goals before Alexander-Arnold himself rounded off the win in style with a goal in the 78th minute. 

Liverpool showed no signs of fatigue after a long week of travel, having won the Club World Cup on Saturday in Qatar thanks to a 1-0 victory over Flamengo.

Alexander-Arnold was highly impressed by the way his side won so emphatically after a trying week.

We played really good football after all the travelling and intense period, yes it is the best performance of the season,” Alexander-Arnold told Amazon. ”We controlled it, to get four goals is something to be proud of.

“I don’t get on the scoresheet too often. I saw the space from Sadio Mane’s pass and thought, ‘hit it first time’… Good to get the goals, the three points is what we came for. We are made up.”

Liverpool are heavy favourites for their first Premier League title ever and first English top-flight crown since 1989-90, though Manchester City can close the gap to 11 points with a win over Wolves on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold, though, isn’t ready to start celebrating just yet, with plenty of matches to go before the season ends in May.

You don’t really think you will be 13 points [clear] but we are happy to be in this position and we will not take it for granted. This is the Premier League and anything can happen,” the 21-year-old added.

Liverpool won’t have much time to rest following Thursday’s game, as they are back in action on Sunday when they host Wolves at Anfield.

