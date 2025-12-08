Offaly driver Alexander Dunne signs on for another season of Formula 2

OFFALY DRIVER ALEXANDER Dunne will be returning to race for Rodin Motorsport in 2026, completing the team line-up for the year ahead.

He was confirmed to drive at Formula 2 level for Rodin in February 2025 and enjoyed a measure of success when he won in the Bahrain feature race, finishing eight seconds faster than Luke Browning after starting from fourth.

Advertisement

Two rounds later in Imola he repeated the trick, winning despite a placing of fifth on the grid.

Overall, he made the podium six more times and finished fifth in the Driver’s Championship.

“I’m really happy to be staying with Rodin for the 2026 season,” said Dunne. “I’ve built a great relationship with the whole team and the way we work together is really positive. I’m confident that we will be fighting for the title next year.”

Rodin Motorsport Sporting Director Benn Huntingford added: “We’re really pleased to have Alex back with the team for a second year.

“He’s made strong progress throughout this season and we’ve seen real maturity in how he approaches his work both on and off the track. With the experience he’s gained and the continuity we now have, I’m confident he can take another big step forward. It’s great to continue this journey together.”