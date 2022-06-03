Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 June 2022
Advertisement

Lacazette's departure from Arsenal confirmed

The 31-year-old has been linked with a return to former club Lyon.

By Press Association Friday 3 Jun 2022, 1:50 PM
24 minutes ago 691 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5782231
Lacazette is expected to return to former club Lyon this summer.
Image: PA
Lacazette is expected to return to former club Lyon this summer.
Lacazette is expected to return to former club Lyon this summer.
Image: PA

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED Alexandre Lacazette will leave the Gunners this summer.

The 31-year-old will quit north London when his contract expires on June 30, with a free-transfer return to former club Lyon his expected next destination.

Lacazette struck 71 goals in 206 appearances in five years at the Emirates Stadium outfit.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, and Lacazette’s departure opens up a berth in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Gunners boss Arteta hailed Lacazette’s influence ahead of the France striker’s departure.

“Laca has been a fantastic player for us,” said Arteta.

“He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

“His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”

Lacazette admitted the time had come for a new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to a new experience and a new adventure,” Lacazette told Arsenal’s official club website.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I want to keep all the good moments I had in the club, because for me it was just a pleasure to play for a club that, since I was young, I dreamt of.

“I’m really happy to have played for five years for Arsenal.

“I’ll keep in contact with my team-mates, with the coaches, with the club.

“I supported Arsenal since I was young, so obviously I’m going to keep supporting them. I know I will come back to the stadium as well.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie