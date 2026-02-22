More Stories
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Drama

Alexis Mac Allister gets Liverpool out of jail with 97th-minute goal

There was late heartbreak for relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.
4.03pm, 22 Feb 2026
16

Premier League result:

Nottingham Forest 0

Liverpool 1

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER’S 97th-minute goal rescued Liverpool from a lacklustre performance to beat struggling Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Sunday in a huge boost to their chances of Champions League football next season.

Forest’s fourth manager of the season, Vitor Pereira, was taking charge for the first time in the league, and his side looked set to earn a deserved point until a dramatic finale.

Mac Allister had a goal ruled out when he charged down Ola Aina’s clearance in the closing stages.

The ball was deemed to have struck the Argentine midfielder on the arm.

However, to Pereira’s fury, Forest did not heed the warning as they slipped to within two points of the Premier League relegation zone.

Mac Allister swept home a rebound after Virgil van Dijk’s header was saved.

After another lengthy VAR review, this time the call went in Liverpool’s favour despite Hugo Ekitike standing in an offside position.

Liverpool remain in sixth but climb level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United and within six points of Aston Villa.

Thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition this season, a place in the top five will almost certainly secure Champions League qualification.

Liverpool were dealt a blow before kick-off when Florian Wirtz picked up an injury in the warm-up.

The German’s ingenuity was badly missed in a performance badly lacking in attacking impetus until a late rally saved their blushes.

– © AFP 2026

