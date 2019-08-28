Inter agree loan deal with Man United for Sanchez - reports

Alexis Sanchez is on his way out of Old Trafford.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ’S HORROR spell at Manchester United looks set to be coming to an end.

Sanchez, who left Udinese for Barcelona in 2011, is poised to return to Serie A as Inter Milan have agreed to sign the Manchester United misfit, according to widespread reports.

Sky Sports and BBC Sport report a season-long loan deal has been rubber-stamped, which will cost around £6 million (€6.6m) and does not include an option to buy.

Sanchez has endured a miserable time at Old Trafford, where injuries and form issues have limited the Chilean to just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018.

The 30-year-old is set to reunite with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his Serie A debut in a 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday night, under Antonio Conte at the San Siro.

A medical is expected to take place later today.