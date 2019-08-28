This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inter agree loan deal with Man United for Sanchez - reports

The Chilean has endured a miserable time with the Red Devils, and is set for a return to Italy.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 10:42 AM
58 minutes ago 1,520 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4785296
Alexis Sanchez is on his way out of Old Trafford.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Alexis Sanchez is on his way out of Old Trafford.
Alexis Sanchez is on his way out of Old Trafford.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ALEXIS SANCHEZ’S HORROR spell at Manchester United looks set to be coming to an end.

Sanchez, who left Udinese for Barcelona in 2011, is poised to return to Serie A as Inter Milan have agreed to sign the Manchester United misfit, according to widespread reports.

Sky Sports and BBC Sport report a season-long loan deal has been rubber-stamped, which will cost around £6 million (€6.6m) and does not include an option to buy. 

Sanchez has endured a miserable time at Old Trafford, where injuries and form issues have limited the Chilean to just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018. 

The 30-year-old is set to reunite with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his Serie A debut in a 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday night, under Antonio Conte at the San Siro.

A medical is expected to take place later today. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie