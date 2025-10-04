Alfred Dunhill Championship third round to be played on Sunday due to high winds

THE ALFRED DUNHILL Links Championship continues to be affected by adverse weather conditions as the third round of the tournament has been postponed to Sunday.

An update from tournament organisers reveals that play has been suspended due to high winds at St Andrews.

A statement published on the tournament’s X account reads:

Advertisement

“All golf played over the three courses on Saturday 4 October has been cancelled. The third round will be played on Sunday 5 October as a two-tee start over all three courses between 09:00 and 13:00.”

Latest update from the #DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/ZydfPshxIq — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (@dunhilllinks) October 4, 2025

Waterlogged greens interrupted play during the second round yesterday, with South Africa’s Richard Steerne eventually grabbing the lead alongside Robert MacIntyre on 12-under after the round was completed this morning.

The third round was set to follow in the afternoon but play was halted shortly after the resumption with the third round now being diverted to Sunday.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin was on 10-under with one hole left to play before proceedings were suspended yesterday. But a quadruple bogey on the last earlier this morning brings him back to six-under with a round of 73.

Conor Purcell is also on six-under while Pádraig Harrington is on four-under after a second consecutive 70.

Home favourite McIntyre is back in action after helping Europe to back-to-back Ryder Cup triumphs last week. Matt Fitzpatrick, who also played a part in that thrilling victory, is in contention on eight-under while Tommy Fleetoowd and Tyrrell Hatton are both one shot back.