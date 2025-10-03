ONE OF TEAM Europe’s Ryder Cup heroes had stormed to the top of the leaderboard in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before play was suspended at St Andrew’s due to waterlogged greens.
Robert McIntyre returned home to Scotland after success at Bethpage Black last weekend and produced a stunning 66 to take a share of the clubhouse lead on 12-under par alongside South Africa’s Richard Sterne.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ryder Cup hero takes share of lead as play suspended at Alfred Dunhill Links
ONE OF TEAM Europe’s Ryder Cup heroes had stormed to the top of the leaderboard in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before play was suspended at St Andrew’s due to waterlogged greens.
Robert McIntyre returned home to Scotland after success at Bethpage Black last weekend and produced a stunning 66 to take a share of the clubhouse lead on 12-under par alongside South Africa’s Richard Sterne.
Tom McKibbin was the strongest Irish challenger and made it as far as the 17th hole before officials called a halt to proceedings.
After a seven-under par yesterday, McKibbin was one of a glut of players bunched together tied for fourth spot on 10-under.
Conor Purcell was unable to back up his 65 on Thursday as he struggled on one-over for the day to leave himself in a share of 36th place on six-under par.
Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, produced another round of 70 to finish on two-under par.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship conor purcell Padraig Harrington soaked tom mckibbin