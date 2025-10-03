Ryder Cup hero takes share of lead as play suspended at Alfred Dunhill Links

ONE OF TEAM Europe’s Ryder Cup heroes had stormed to the top of the leaderboard in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before play was suspended at St Andrew’s due to waterlogged greens.

Robert McIntyre returned home to Scotland after success at Bethpage Black last weekend and produced a stunning 66 to take a share of the clubhouse lead on 12-under par alongside South Africa’s Richard Sterne.

Play suspended due to waterlogged courses.#DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/al0nWAAqXq — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 3, 2025

Tom McKibbin was the strongest Irish challenger and made it as far as the 17th hole before officials called a halt to proceedings.

After a seven-under par yesterday, McKibbin was one of a glut of players bunched together tied for fourth spot on 10-under.

Conor Purcell was unable to back up his 65 on Thursday as he struggled on one-over for the day to leave himself in a share of 36th place on six-under par.

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, produced another round of 70 to finish on two-under par.