BOTH SIDES OF the aligned football calendar debate were put on this week’s episode of The Football Family podcast.
Former Cobh Ramblers and Galway United manager Shane Keegan joined The 42′s football writers David Sneyd and Gavin Cooney to outline his concerns about the negative impacts the aligned calendar could have on playing and coaching numbers, particularly in rural areas.
Advertisement
David and Gavin argue the merits of the calendar change, believing that summer football would ultimately provide more game time for kids across the country.
Get the entire podcast episode below for in-depth League of Ireland coverage:
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'Clubs are going to lose a massive amount of players' - The aligned football calendar debate
BOTH SIDES OF the aligned football calendar debate were put on this week’s episode of The Football Family podcast.
Former Cobh Ramblers and Galway United manager Shane Keegan joined The 42′s football writers David Sneyd and Gavin Cooney to outline his concerns about the negative impacts the aligned calendar could have on playing and coaching numbers, particularly in rural areas.
David and Gavin argue the merits of the calendar change, believing that summer football would ultimately provide more game time for kids across the country.
Get the entire podcast episode below for in-depth League of Ireland coverage:
Where do you fall on the aligned calendar debate? Let us know in the comments!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
FAI Irish Football The Football Family