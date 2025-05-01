Advertisement
'Clubs are going to lose a massive amount of players' - The aligned football calendar debate

David Sneyd, Gavin Cooney and Shane Keegan took part in a vigorous debate on this week’s episode of The Football Family.
11.21am, 1 May 2025

BOTH SIDES OF the aligned football calendar debate were put on this week’s episode of The Football Family podcast.

Former Cobh Ramblers and Galway United manager Shane Keegan joined The 42′s football writers David Sneyd and Gavin Cooney to outline his concerns about the negative impacts the aligned calendar could have on playing and coaching numbers, particularly in rural areas.

David and Gavin argue the merits of the calendar change, believing that summer football would ultimately provide more game time for kids across the country.

Get the entire podcast episode below for in-depth League of Ireland coverage:

Listen here

