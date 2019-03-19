Ireland legend Miller calls time on 10-year international career

ALISON MILLER, ONE of the last remaining links to Ireland’s famous World Cup victory over New Zealand, has today announced her retirement from international rugby after a 10-year career.

The 34-year-old was part of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning team in 2013 and played an integral role in their run to the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, scoring that iconic and unforgettable try against the Black Ferns in Marcoussis.

Miller streaks away to score against New Zealand at the 2014 World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Miller, who won 45 caps for Ireland after making her debut in 2010, showed remarkable resilience and character to fight her way back from a double leg break to feature in the recently-concluded Six Nations.

After 12 months on the sideline, the Laois native made her injury comeback off the bench against England on the opening weekend of the championship before starting, and scoring, in the away victory over Scotland in round two.

Miller, a winger of exceptional speed and skill, ends her international career with 20 tries, two Six Nations and a Grand Slam, while she also represented her country in the sevens format.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to play for my country for the last ten years, however, all good things must come to an end,” she said.

Miller’s retirement means there are now just two players from Philip Doyle’s Kiwi-conquering 23 — Claire Molloy and Fiona Hayes — still playing for Ireland five years on, while Ashleigh Baxter is involved in the sevens set-up.

The 2019 Six Nations was the Old Belvedere and Connacht winger’s 10th championship in a green jersey, as Adam Griggs’ side endured a difficult campaign, ultimately finishing fifth after just one win from their five outings.

It has been an honour and a privilege to play for my country for the last 10 year's however all good things must come to an end. Thank you to those who have helped me over the year's especially my partner Alan family and friends. Thanks for the memories❤#betterwhenbitter pic.twitter.com/AJAXkt1Zk3 — Alison Miller (@aligal1984) March 19, 2019

