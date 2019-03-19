This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland legend Miller calls time on 10-year international career

The 34-year-old winger helped Ireland to two Six Nations titles, a Grand Slam and that famous win over New Zealand in 2014.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 2:51 PM
57 minutes ago 1,287 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4549922

ALISON MILLER, ONE of the last remaining links to Ireland’s famous World Cup victory over New Zealand, has today announced her retirement from international rugby after a 10-year career.

The 34-year-old was part of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning team in 2013 and played an integral role in their run to the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, scoring that iconic and unforgettable try against the Black Ferns in Marcoussis.

Alison Miller Miller streaks away to score against New Zealand at the 2014 World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Miller, who won 45 caps for Ireland after making her debut in 2010, showed remarkable resilience and character to fight her way back from a double leg break to feature in the recently-concluded Six Nations.

After 12 months on the sideline, the Laois native made her injury comeback off the bench against England on the opening weekend of the championship before starting, and scoring, in the away victory over Scotland in round two.

Miller, a winger of exceptional speed and skill, ends her international career with 20 tries, two Six Nations and a Grand Slam, while she also represented her country in the sevens format.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to play for my country for the last ten years, however, all good things must come to an end,” she said.

Miller’s retirement means there are now just two players from Philip Doyle’s Kiwi-conquering 23 — Claire Molloy and Fiona Hayes — still playing for Ireland five years on, while Ashleigh Baxter is involved in the sevens set-up. 

The 2019 Six Nations was the Old Belvedere and Connacht winger’s 10th championship in a green jersey, as Adam Griggs’ side endured a difficult campaign, ultimately finishing fifth after just one win from their five outings.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie