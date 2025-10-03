Advertisement
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson ruled out until after international break

9.38am, 3 Oct 2025

LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER ALISSON Becker has been ruled out until after this month’s international break.

The Brazil international injured a hamstring in the midweek Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul.

“Alisson is not part of the squad tomorrow and he will not travel to Brazil for the national team,” said Reds head coach Arne Slot.

“It depends on how fast the recovery goes but I would be surprised if he is here for the first game after the international break.”

It means summer arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to make his Premier League debut at Chelsea on Saturday.

