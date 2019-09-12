Liverpool's Alisson making 'steady progress' after return to training

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 7:44 AM
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.
LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER ALISSON is making ‘steady progress’ and has returned to light training as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, according to Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach. 

The Brazil international had to be substituted during the opening fixture of the Premier League season against Norwich City on August 9, slipping while taking a goal kick and grabbing the back of his leg before falling to the turf again.  

A slow limp off the pitch followed several minutes on the ground, with Alisson replaced by Adrian just 39 minutes into the season, sparking fears that he could be out of actions for months. 

Jurgen Klopp’s men went on to win that match 4-1 and Adrian has since deputised for the Reds, who have a 100 per cent record and are top of the table, two points clear of champions Manchester City, after four rounds of games. 

The club are now nearing the start of their Champions League title defence, with their first group match against Napoli less than a week away. And while Adrian has played well in his time in goal, having their star shot-stopper back in the near future would certainly be a boost for the Anfield side.   

The international break has given Alisson time to work on his fitness, and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has indicated that the 26-year-old has made a return to light training, though the exact timetable for him taking back his spot in the starting side remains in question.  

“In the last few days he has been out on the pitch to do some catching and footwork, as well as small passing drills,” he told The Mirror .

“He has made steady progress. It needs time and we cannot look too far ahead, so we take each day as it comes, see how he feels, and then make progress from that. 

“Ali has been working with Dave [Rydings, rehabilitation fitness coach] in the gym a lot to improve the strength and try to keep the fitness levels up.” 

Liverpool will look to continue their perfect start in the Premier League at home to Newcastle United on Saturday before facing Napoli midweek. 

A league showdown against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will follow their Champions League opener.

