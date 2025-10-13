All Blacks name squad and state intention to sweep northern sides during tour

THE ALL BLACKS will stick with tried-and-true combinations for their Northern Tour next month, after announcing Monday their intention to secure a first Grand Slam in 15 years.

New Zealand will play Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales on their November tour.

Hooker George Bell is the only player included in the squad who did not play in the Rugby Championship. Prop Tevita Mafileo is the only uncapped player selected.

Advertisement

Coach Scott Robertson had to pick around a lengthy injury list, featuring Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Noah Hotham, Emoni Narawa, Ollie Norris, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, and Stephen Perofeta.

“There is a lot of history that has led up to this opportunity for our group, so we will be honouring and taking inspiration from the feats that have come before us,” Robertson said of his team’s pursuit of a grand slam, which is when a touring side defeats each of the home nations.

“The rematch against Ireland at Soldier Field will be a huge occasion, and then facing some of the northern hemisphere’s best at their home grounds is a fantastic challenge for us.”

New Zealand first attempted the Grand Slam in 1905, with the team that became known as “The Originals”.

They played 35 matches during that tour, winning all but one while scoring 976 points and conceding only 59.

The All Blacks have since achieved a Grand Slam four times — in 1978, 2005, 2008, and 2010.

All Blacks squad:

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Tevita Mafileo, Scott Barrett (capt), Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Backs: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

– © AFP 2025