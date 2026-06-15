Who will win tonight's World Cup game - Belgium or Egypt?

THE WORLD CUP continues tonight as we turn our attention to Group G and the meeting of Belgium and Egypt.

Belgium are considered the favourites to win this group while Egypt and Iran are expected to battle it out for the runner-up spot.

Belgium still boasts a stacked squad, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Mohammed Salah, who recently departed from Liverpool after almost 10 years at Anfield, continues to lead the line for Egypt. He scored nine times in a marathon qualifying campaign, including two goals in a 3-0 win over Djibouti last October to secure their place in the tournament.

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Belgium and Egypt will begin their group campaign at 8pm tonight in Seattle Stadium. But before kick-off arrives, we want to know your predictions.

Who do you think will win?

