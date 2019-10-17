This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hansen picks Goodhue and Lienert-Brown in All Blacks midfield to face Ireland

The Kiwis have opted for Codie Taylor at hooker ahead of Dane Coles.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 4:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,546 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4854792

STEVE HANSEN HAS selected Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue in midfield in his All Blacks team to face Ireland in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday in Tokyo Stadium [KO 11.15am, eir Sport/RTÉ].

In a ferociously competitive area of the New Zealand squad, Ryan Crotty has missed out on making the matchday 23 altogether, with Sonny Bill Williams on the bench.

new-zealand-v-namibia-pool-b-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Jack Goodhue is at 13 in a very strong Kiwi team. Source: Adam Davy

Hansen has gone for Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor in the number two shirt, with Dane Coles offering back-up among the replacements.

The highly-experienced Ben Smith has also missed out on involvement in the Kiwis’ matchday squad, with Jordie Barrett occupying the number 23 shirt.

Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett start as the 10-15 combination again for New Zealand, while the relatively inexperienced but hotly in-form Crusaders wing pair Georg Bridge and Sevu Reece have been selected out wide.

Captain Kieran Read is in the middle of a back row that also includes Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, while Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are in the second row. The Kiwis’ front row is made up of Joe Moody, Taylor and Nepo Laulala. 

New Zealand (v Ireland):

15. Beauden Barrett
14. Sevu Reece
13. Jack Goodhue
12. Anton Lienert-Brown
11. George Bridge
10. Richie Mo’unga 
9. Aaron Smith

1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Sam Whitelock
6. Ardie Savea
7. Sam Cane
8. Kieran Read (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dane Coles
17. Ofa Tuungafasi
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Scott Barrett
20. Matt Todd
21. TJ Perenara
22. Sonny Bill Williams
23. Jordie Barrett

Referee: Nigel Owens [Wales].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

