Hansen picks Goodhue and Lienert-Brown in All Blacks midfield to face Ireland

STEVE HANSEN HAS selected Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue in midfield in his All Blacks team to face Ireland in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday in Tokyo Stadium [KO 11.15am, eir Sport/RTÉ].

In a ferociously competitive area of the New Zealand squad, Ryan Crotty has missed out on making the matchday 23 altogether, with Sonny Bill Williams on the bench.

Jack Goodhue is at 13 in a very strong Kiwi team. Source: Adam Davy

Hansen has gone for Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor in the number two shirt, with Dane Coles offering back-up among the replacements.

The highly-experienced Ben Smith has also missed out on involvement in the Kiwis’ matchday squad, with Jordie Barrett occupying the number 23 shirt.

Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett start as the 10-15 combination again for New Zealand, while the relatively inexperienced but hotly in-form Crusaders wing pair Georg Bridge and Sevu Reece have been selected out wide.

Captain Kieran Read is in the middle of a back row that also includes Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, while Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are in the second row. The Kiwis’ front row is made up of Joe Moody, Taylor and Nepo Laulala.

New Zealand (v Ireland):

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Sevu Reece

13. Jack Goodhue

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

11. George Bridge

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Sam Whitelock

6. Ardie Savea

7. Sam Cane

8. Kieran Read (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dane Coles

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Scott Barrett

20. Matt Todd

21. TJ Perenara

22. Sonny Bill Williams

23. Jordie Barrett

Referee: Nigel Owens [Wales].