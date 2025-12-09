The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Semple Stadium and Parnell Park to host All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals
SEMPLE STADIUM AND Parnell Park will host this year’s All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals.
Newly-crowned Leinster champions St Martin’s will travel to Thurles to face Munster victors Ballygunner.
Ulster victors Slaughtneil and Galway’s Loughrea will meet in Parnell Park in the opening semi-final, both games taking place on Sunday 21 December.
That same day will see the intermediate semi-finals held in Cavan and Portlaoise, while the junior semi-finals are pencilled in for Clonmel and Ballyshannon on Saturday 20 Decemeber.
The fixtures in full are:
Saturday 20 December
All-Ireland junior club hurling semi-finals
*****
Sunday 21 December
All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals
All-Ireland intermediate club hurling semi-finals
