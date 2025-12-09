More Stories
Semple Stadium. Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Semple Stadium and Parnell Park to host All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals

The games will take place on Sunday 21 December.
1.52pm, 9 Dec 2025

SEMPLE STADIUM AND Parnell Park will host this year’s All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals.

Newly-crowned Leinster champions St Martin’s will travel to Thurles to face Munster victors Ballygunner.

Ulster victors Slaughtneil and Galway’s Loughrea will meet in Parnell Park in the opening semi-final, both games taking place on Sunday 21 December.

That same day will see the intermediate semi-finals held in Cavan and Portlaoise, while the junior semi-finals are pencilled in for Clonmel and Ballyshannon on Saturday 20 Decemeber.

The fixtures in full are:

Saturday 20 December

All-Ireland junior club hurling semi-finals

  • Kilbrittain (Cork) v Davidstown Courtnacuddy (Wexford), Clonmel Sportsfield, 1pm – Spórt TG4.
  • Burt (Donegal) v Easkey (Sligo), Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon - Spórt TG4.

*****

Sunday 21 December

All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals

  • Slaughtneil (Derry) v Loughrea (Galway), Parnell Park, 1.30pm – TG4.
  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v St Martin’s (Wexford), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm – TG4.

All-Ireland intermediate club hurling semi-finals

  • Éire Óg Carrickmore (Tyrone) v Tooreen (Mayo), Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan, 2pm - Spórt TG4.
  • Upperchurch Drombane (Tipperary) v Danesfort (Kilkenny), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm - Spórt TG4.
