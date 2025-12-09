Semple Stadium and Parnell Park to host All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals

SEMPLE STADIUM AND Parnell Park will host this year’s All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals.

Newly-crowned Leinster champions St Martin’s will travel to Thurles to face Munster victors Ballygunner.

Ulster victors Slaughtneil and Galway’s Loughrea will meet in Parnell Park in the opening semi-final, both games taking place on Sunday 21 December.

That same day will see the intermediate semi-finals held in Cavan and Portlaoise, while the junior semi-finals are pencilled in for Clonmel and Ballyshannon on Saturday 20 Decemeber.

The fixtures in full are:

Saturday 20 December

All-Ireland junior club hurling semi-finals

Kilbrittain (Cork) v Davidstown Courtnacuddy (Wexford), Clonmel Sportsfield, 1pm – Spórt TG4.



Burt (Donegal) v Easkey (Sligo), Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon - Spórt TG4.

Sunday 21 December

All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Loughrea (Galway), Parnell Park, 1.30pm – TG4.

Ballygunner (Waterford) v St Martin’s (Wexford), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm – TG4.

All-Ireland intermediate club hurling semi-finals