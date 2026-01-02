Final Four - How are the clubs chasing All-Ireland senior football glory shaping up?

All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

Saturday 3 January

Dingle v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm – TG4.

Sunday 4 January

Scotstown v St Brigid’s, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm – TG4

*****

Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin)

Key players

Dublin All-Star Colm Basquel is the obvious example, along with his brother Ryan who has been in goalscoring form. Ross McGarry is well-known in Dublin football circles and Daire Sweeney is soon to be well-known. They also have Galway’s Cein D’arcy and former Antrim footballer Peter Healy contributing handsomely.

Sideline leaders

Manager Eamon O’Reilly recently struck reporters with how strongly he defended the club against the ‘superclub’ tag it is routinely bestowed with, on behalf of the eye-watering circa 4,000 members.

O’Reilly’s defence was based on the sense of belonging that so many get from the club.

He is a case in point. From Blacklion in Co Cavan and the Shannon Gaels club, he heads up SPARC Ireland as a chartered physiotherapist. He also was the physio for Dublin hurlers and footballers, and the Ireland international rules team.

He is a son of former Cavan county board chairman Tom, who himself is originally from Belmullet, Mayo.

Ballyboden manager Eamon O'Reilly. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

All Ireland semi-final history

‘Boden have been to two All-Ireland semi-finals so far in their history.

After their Leinster breakthrough of 2015, they took the gift of extra-time to shake off Tipperary’s Clonmel Commercials, 0-15 to 0-10, while they went on to finish the job on St Patrick’s Day 2016 with a stonking 2-14 to 0-7 win over Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchels.

In 2020, they faced Down and Ulster champions Kilcoo on the first weekend of January, and went down 2-8 to 0-11 in Breffni Park.

Form this season

Predicting form early on in the championship can throw up some anomalies, and when ‘Boden beat Na Fianna by 17 points in the group stages in Dublin, this was a typical example.

By the time of the final, Na Fianna had righted themselves but St Enda’s still prevailed, 1-16 to 1-12.

In Leinster, they were remarkably comfortable in beating Castletown of Wexford (nine points), Offaly champions Tullamore (15 points), while they just had too much for Athy, winning 2-18 to 1-14 in the provincial decider.

*****

Advertisement

Dingle (Kerry)

Key players

Well now, take your pick. Apart from being able to retain the services of AFL star Mark O’Connor of Geelong, you have the trio of attacking Geaneys in Paul, Conor and Dylan, as well as the versatile attacking defender Tom O’Sullivan.

Dingle celebrate Munster glory. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Sideline leaders

Manager Pádraig Corcoran is a grandson of the famous Muiris Dan and is assisted by the co-owner of said pub, Tommy Griffin. Jack O’Shea’s son Aidan trains the team, along with basketball coach James Weldon.

All Ireland semi-final history

Alas, this is unchartered territory for Dingle, having only won their maiden Munster title last month. The closest they came previously was the 2023 provincial final loss on penalties against Cork’s Castlehaven.

Form this season

Started their county championship like a train with a nine-point win over Na Gaeil before a satisfying win by six points against West Kerry. It was a tighter affair with a semi-final win against Mid Kerry, and it took a second-half scoring blitz, including two Paul Geaney goals, to get the better of Austin Stacks in the final (2-13 to 1-12) to win their first county title in 77 years.

They had a facile 2-15 to 0-2 win over Limerick’s Mungret in the Munster semi-final and clinched the provincial title with that dramatic final win over Cork’s St Finbarr’s, when Conor Geaney scored a two-pointer after the Barrs were punished for supposedly impeding the handing back of the ball.

*****

St Brigid’s (Roscommon)

Key players

They have a solid custodian in Conor Carroll in goal, Brian Stack and Paul McGrath commanding their half-back line, Ben O’Carroll is a spritely attacker and Senan Kilbride has rolled back a decade to be hugely effective in this run.

Sideline leaders

Anthony Cunningham is truly a man for all seasons. As pointed out by Fintan O’Toole of this townland, he won a Connacht title with Brigid’s in 2006, a Leinster with Garrycastle in 2011 and now back in the winner’s enclosure having managed Galway to an All-Ireland hurling final and Roscommon in the interim.

He is assisted by Eoin Mooney, James Martin and Niall Kelly.

Anthony Cunningham and St Brigid's celebrate the Connacht title. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

All-Ireland semi-final history

This will be the sixth time they have been involved at this stage. In February 2007 they lost by three points to eventual champions Crossmaglen Rangers.

In 2011, they made it past Nemo Rangers to make the final, where once again they were beaten by three points to Crossmaglen.

A year later they came up against Leinster champions Garrycaslte, just ten miles down the road, and lost by two points.

In 2013, it all came together as they finally got the Crossmaglen monkey off their backs with a 2-7 to 1-9 victory in the semi-final, later securing the Andy Merrigan Cup by beating Ballymun in the final by a point.

In 2024, they reached the final again by beating Castlehaven in the semi-final, and the final was going well for them until Conor Glass’ incredible goal completely turned the momentum in the favour of Glen from Derry.

Form this season

It took a replay to eventually see off Pearses in the Roscommon county final when they had Brian Stack to thank for saving their bacon.

In the provincial scene they had a bye to the semi-final stage where they overcame Ballina Stephenites with a superbly-balanced performance, the highlight of which was a nine-point unanswered run in the last 12 minutes of the first half.

The Connacht final was a huge test against Moycullen in which they grabbed a late goal from Ruaidhrí Fallon and a seven-point haul from Conor Hand to squeeze through by two points.

*****

Scotstown (Monaghan)

Key players

Rory Beggan is perhaps the most valuable goalkeeper in the game. The Hughes brothers Kieran and Darren are invaluable, Shane Carey is crucial, Conor McCarthy is playing himself into his capabilities, while they also have Jack McCarron, Ryan O’Toole, and the incredible ball-winning ability of Gavin McPhillips.

Sideline leaders

David McCague is the manager and a cerebral figure. Diarmuid Scullion keeps a low-profile as a coach, but the native of Bellaghy in Derry is a seriously committed and talented coach who has been with this team on their journey. Fergus Caulfield is also a selector, and a secret weapon in the backroom is former Corofin manager, Kevin O’Brien.

Scotstown manager David McCague. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

All Ireland semi-final history

This is their fifth All Ireland semi final. The first time they won Ulster, in 1978, they beat Walsh Island of Offaly 3-4 to 0-8 a couple of months later and lost the final to Nemo Rangers 2-9 to 1-3.

The following year they were taken care of by eventual winners St Finbarr’s. It didn’t deter them from coming back the very next spring but still, the Barr’s had too much when they met again in the semi-final, with a 0-8 to 0-4 scoreline.

The last time they won Ulster before this year was 1989, and Clann na nGael of Roscommon beat them 1-8 to 0-6.

Form this season

Blitzed their way past Latton, Clonribret and then Inniskeen in the final to secure Monaghan honours.

After beating Donegal’s Naomh Conaill, most felt they would struggle with the pace of Newbridge and after their first game was called off at half-time due to a sodden Omagh pitch, their chance was lost according to some. But they won the replay on penalties before beating Kilcoo in the final after extra-time.

Undoubtedly, they have been road-tested to the extreme.

*****

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here