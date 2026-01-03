Kerry's An Ghaeltacht reach All-Ireland final after extra-time; Derry and Tyrone sides advance

Results – All-Ireland club football semi-finals

Intermediate

Glenullin [Derry] 5-8 Strokestown [Roscommon] 2-8

An Ghaeltacht [Kerry] 0-18 Sallins [Kildare] 1-14

Junior

Clogher Éire Óg [Tyrone] 2-13 Kiltimagh [Mayo] 0-9

Ballymacelligott [Kerry] 2-13 v Grangenolvin [Kildare] 0-16

THERE WAS PLENTY of drama across the intermediate and junior club football championships today, as teams from Derry, Kerry and Tyrone all progressed to the All-Ireland finals.

22 years after contesting the All-Ireland senior final in Croke Park, Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht will feature there in the intermediate decider after today’s 0-18 to 1-14 success after extra-time against Sallins of Kildare.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash swung their way in a dramatic finish with Éanna Ó Conchúir firing over a two-point free in the 82nd minute, the opportunity being presented after the ball was advanced 50 metres with the referee deeming Sallins had not handed back possession after a free was awarded against them.

James Dalton had rescued Sallins in normal time with a 63rd minute point to tie the game at 1-12 to 0-15. The same player and Luke Kelly, with his third of the game, scored in the opening period of extra-time with Tomás Ó Sé (BB) replying for An Ghaeltacht. Both sides visibly tired as extra time unfolded and struggled to score.

It appeared as if Sallins would hold out until Ó Conchúir’s late intervention. An Ghaeltacht’s aspirations of success were hit by having to make four enforced changes from the Munster final. Those injury absentees were signifcant, particularly with their marquee defender in All-Star Brian Ó Beaglaoich and their commanding midfielder Cathal Ó Beaglaoich.

Both were introduced in the second half but Cathal Ó Beaglaoich was forced off again through injury. Others stepped up to fill the leadership void. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich set the tone with four first-half points and Cork All-Ireland winner Aidan Walsh clipped over a two-pointer.

Those scoring inputs helped fashion their 0-9 to 0-8 interval lead, and Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich shot four more points in the third quarter to push them in front 0-13 to 0-9.Sallins showcased their resilience. Luke Killian had struck three superb first-half points and they got a major boost when bagging the only goal of the game courtesy of Stephen Kelly in the 54th minute when he palmed home the ball.

Sallins had the momentum as they forced extra-time and looked the stronger outfit in the additonal period, before their hopes of reaching the All-Ireland final were hit at the end.

Awaiting Ghaeltacht in that decider will be Glenullin of Derry who held off a spirited fightback from Roscommon’s Strokestown in a battle which produced seven goals.

Ryan McNicholl supplied 2-1 for the winners while Traglach Bradley, Willie John Bradley and Joe McNicholl added the other majors to ensure their progression to the final.

The sides were level at 1-4 apiece at half-time, with Diarmuid McGann lifting a green flag for Strokestown while McNicholl scored the first of his two goals.

The Derry outfit took control of proceedings in the second half as they built up an eight-point lead. But Strokestown rallied as Shane McGinley added their second goal to help reduce the gap to just two with 13 minutes remaining.

Glenullin had the stronger finish however, with two late goals coming from substitutes Joe McNicholl and Willie John Bradley to ease them through to the final with a nine-point win.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland junior club football final will be contested by Clogher Éire Óg of Tyrone and Kerry’s Ballymacelligott following their respective semi-final wins.

Clogher Éire Óg were too strong for Mayo side Kiltimagh while Ballymacelligott edged out a battle with Grangenolvin of Kildare.

Clogher Éire Óg were 1-7 to 0-4 in front at half-time against Kiltimagh and eventually emerged with a 10-point win. Ciarán Bogue helped himself to 2-4 while Ryan McCaughey added five points to see them into the All-Ireland final.

Early first-half goals from Niall Collins and Adam Sheehy proved crucial for Ballymacelligott in their victory. That brace helped give them a 2-5 to 0-9 lead against a Grangenolvin side who battled back from seven points down to trail by just two at the break.

The teams continued to trade scores in the second half with Fionn Bergin top-scoring for Grangenolvin with nine points as Ballymacelligott held a slender one-point lead in the closing minutes. Daire Keane, Mairtin McKivergan and Donal Daly added the insurance points to push them over the line and into the All-Ireland decider.

Additional reporting by Fintan O’Toole