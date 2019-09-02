This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bumper viewing figures for RTÉ as Dublin and Kerry play out thrilling draw

Over one million tuned in to the broadcaster’s coverage from Croke Park.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Sep 2019, 12:52 PM
Dean Rock stands over his injury-time free.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE TENSION-LADEN finale of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football championship final between Dublin and Kerry attracted a TV audience of over one million as the two counties played out a thrilling draw.

As Dean Rock lined up a free under the Cusack Stand to clinch a historic five-in-a-row for Dublin, a peak audience of 1,099,900 were watching events from Croke Park live on RTÉ 2.

The state broadcaster also revealed an average of 968,700 viewers tuned in to its coverage of the 1-16 to 1-16 draw, which was a share of 76.5% of those watching TV at the time.

Additionally, there were a total of 161,000 streams on the RTÉ Player. 

In comparison, an average of 841,000 watched last year’s final as Dublin defeated Tyrone at GAA HQ. 

“RTÉ is delighted that such a large audience watched yesterday’s thrilling draw,” RTÉ Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett, said.

“Huge credit must go to both counties who will get to do it all again on Saturday week, live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.”

RTÉ will have full coverage of the replay on Saturday 14 September. 

