17 counties will be involved in tomorrow's All-Ireland football qualifier draw

Conor McManus and his Monaghan team-mates will have a keen interest in tomorrow's draw.

17 TEAMS WILL have a close interest in the opening draw of the 2019 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers which takes place tomorrow morning.

Five counties – Westmeath, Louth, Carlow, Antrim and Fermanagh – are all heading to the backdoor stage in the wake of defeats in their provinces this weekend.

Both Kildare and Longford will be paying attention to the draw after they finished all square after extra-time in today’s Leinster quarter-final in Tullamore. The losers of next Sunday’s replay will face an All-Ireland qualifier the following weekend with the winners meeting Dublin in the Leinster semi-final.

The draw will be broadcast live tomorrow on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.30am.

All the counties from Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster who failed to reach the provincial semi-final stage this year will be involved in tomorrow morning’s draw. The fixture details for the Round 1 games will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon with the games to be held on the weekend of 8-9 June.

The first team drawn in each tie will enjoy home advantage with the proviso that a Division 3 or 4 side from this year’s league drawn against a Division 1 or 2 side is guaranteed to have their game at home.

All home venues are subject to approval by the GAA’s CCCC and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.

Here’s the full list of the counties involved tomorrow:

Connacht

Leitrim

London

Leinster

Westmeath

Louth

Carlow

Longford/Kildare

Wicklow

Wexford

Offaly

Munster

Waterford

Tipperary

Ulster

Antrim

Fermanagh

Monaghan

Down

Derry

