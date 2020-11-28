Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals this weekend?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND hurling semi-final weekend and we’re set to find out who will be the last two sides chasing the Liam MacCarthy Cup in December.

First up it’s Waterford against Kilkenny in Croke Park at 6pm this evening. It’s their first meeting since the 2017 qualifier in Thurles that Waterford won while Brian Cody’s side triumphed the previous two years in clashes at the semi-final stage.

Then tomorrow at 4pm in Croke Park we have the meeting of Limerick and Galway. It’s a repeat of the 2018 decider between the counties when Limerick prevailed by a point to end a 45-year wait for glory.

All four sides involved this weekend have contested All-Ireland finals over the past three seasons while Kilkenny (2015), Galway (2017) and Limerick (2018) have recent winning experience to draw on. Waterford have to go back 61 years for their last All-Ireland title success.

But who do you think will emerge victorious this weekend and advance to the final on Sunday 13 December?

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Let us know.

