This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland hurling finalists?

Time to test your knowledge.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,808 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5077272

To start with, who is this Clare hurler in action in the 2002 final?
INPHO
David Hoey
Brian Quinn

Alan Markham
Colin Lynch
Do you know this Cork player who celebrated All-Ireland glory in 2004?
INPHO
Joe Deane
Niall McCarthy

Kieran Murphy
Ben O'Connor
Any idea who this 2000 Kilkenny Liam MacCarthy Cup winner is?
INPHO
Philly Larkin
Peter Barry

Andy Comerford
Michael Kavanagh
Name this Limerick player (left) who came up short with his team in the 2007 decider?
INPHO
Ollie Moran
Brian Begley

Andrew O'Shaughnessy
Niall Moran
Who is this member of Tipperary's successful team in 2001?
INPHO
Eddie Enright
Paul Kelly

John Carroll
David Kennedy
Which 2006 Kilkenny All-Ireland victor is pictured in action here?
INPHO
Derek Lyng
John Tennyson

Noel Hickey
James Ryall
Can you name this Waterford player who experienced disappointment in 2008?
INPHO
Eoin McGrath
Eoin Kelly

Seamus Prendergast
Dan Shanahan
Do you have an idea who this Galway player from the 2005 All-Ireland showdown is?
INPHO
Niall Healy
Damien Hayes

Ger Farragher
Alan Kerins
Who is this Cork player that lost out in the 2003 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
Mickey O'Connell
Timmy McCarthy

Alan Browne
Seanie McGrath
Finally name this Tipperary player at Croke Park before the 2009 final?
INPHO
Conor O'Mahony
James Woodlock

Declan Fanning
Shane McGrath
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling?
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie