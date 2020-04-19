TagsSee other tags
Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland hurling finalists?
Time to test your knowledge.
To start with, who is this Clare hurler in action in the 2002 final?
INPHO
David Hoey
Brian Quinn
Alan Markham
Colin Lynch
Do you know this Cork player who celebrated All-Ireland glory in 2004?
INPHO
Joe Deane
Niall McCarthy
Kieran Murphy
Ben O'Connor
Any idea who this 2000 Kilkenny Liam MacCarthy Cup winner is?
INPHO
Philly Larkin
Peter Barry
Andy Comerford
Michael Kavanagh
Name this Limerick player (left) who came up short with his team in the 2007 decider?
INPHO
Ollie Moran
Brian Begley
Andrew O'Shaughnessy
Niall Moran
Who is this member of Tipperary's successful team in 2001?
INPHO
Eddie Enright
Paul Kelly
John Carroll
David Kennedy
Which 2006 Kilkenny All-Ireland victor is pictured in action here?
INPHO
Derek Lyng
John Tennyson
Noel Hickey
James Ryall
Can you name this Waterford player who experienced disappointment in 2008?
INPHO
Eoin McGrath
Eoin Kelly
Seamus Prendergast
Dan Shanahan
Do you have an idea who this Galway player from the 2005 All-Ireland showdown is?
INPHO
Niall Healy
Damien Hayes
Ger Farragher
Alan Kerins
Who is this Cork player that lost out in the 2003 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
Mickey O'Connell
Timmy McCarthy
Alan Browne
Seanie McGrath
Finally name this Tipperary player at Croke Park before the 2009 final?
INPHO
Conor O'Mahony
James Woodlock
Declan Fanning
Shane McGrath
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling?
