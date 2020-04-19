Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland hurling finalists?

To start with, who is this Clare hurler in action in the 2002 final? INPHO David Hoey Brian Quinn

Alan Markham Colin Lynch

Do you know this Cork player who celebrated All-Ireland glory in 2004? INPHO Joe Deane Niall McCarthy

Kieran Murphy Ben O'Connor

Any idea who this 2000 Kilkenny Liam MacCarthy Cup winner is? INPHO Philly Larkin Peter Barry

Andy Comerford Michael Kavanagh

Name this Limerick player (left) who came up short with his team in the 2007 decider? INPHO Ollie Moran Brian Begley

Andrew O'Shaughnessy Niall Moran

Who is this member of Tipperary's successful team in 2001? INPHO Eddie Enright Paul Kelly

John Carroll David Kennedy

Which 2006 Kilkenny All-Ireland victor is pictured in action here? INPHO Derek Lyng John Tennyson

Noel Hickey James Ryall

Can you name this Waterford player who experienced disappointment in 2008? INPHO Eoin McGrath Eoin Kelly

Seamus Prendergast Dan Shanahan

Do you have an idea who this Galway player from the 2005 All-Ireland showdown is? INPHO Niall Healy Damien Hayes

Ger Farragher Alan Kerins

Who is this Cork player that lost out in the 2003 All-Ireland final? INPHO Mickey O'Connell Timmy McCarthy

Alan Browne Seanie McGrath