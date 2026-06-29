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Murphy and Walsh to referee All-Ireland hurling semi-finals
THE GAA HAS announced the referees for this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.
Johnny Murphy will take charge of Saturday’s clash between Cork and Galway (Croke Park, 3.30pm).
The Limerick whistler also reffed a semi-final last year, between Cork and Dublin, while he was the man in the middle for the Rebels’ victory over Clare last month.
Thomas Walsh has been appointed for Sunday’s match between Clare and Limerick (Croke Park, 4pm).
The Waterford native takes his first semi-final since the 2024 Cork-Limerick meeting. He also officiated the Banner’s triumph over Tipperary in May.
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GAA Hurling Man in the Middle Referee