BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

4,622 Views 2 Comments
Share

Robbie O’Flynn turns on the afterburners for the first time and is pulled back. Patrick Horgan gets his first sight of the posts but he drags the free, into a gale, wide.

Tipperary 0-2 Cork 0-0 Jason Forde nails another free from inside his own half.  

Tipperary 0-1 Cork 0-0 Seamus Callanan is held by Damian Cahalane and Tipp are awarded the first free of the day. Jason Forde converts. 

Here we go! 

The conditions look absolutely brutal once again so this will be a real battle first and foremost, you’d imagine. Tipp have won the toss and opt to play with the wind. 

As we prepare for throw in, here are your teams:

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn; Niall O’Meara, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher; Noel McGrath, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, John McGrath, Patrick Maher; Jason Forde, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.

CORK: Anthony Nash; Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Sean O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Robert Downey, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Luke Meade; Seamus Harnedy, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn; Jack O’Connor, Declan Dalton, Patrick Horgan.
Darragh Fitzgibbon is named amongst the Rebels’ subs, which is great to see. 

Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning all go for Tipp as narrow winners this afternoon. 

Liam Sheedy speaking to Sky: “Today is trying to find our level, if we find our level we’ll give ourselves a fair chance.” 

Will Cork bring the fire today? 

From Kevin O’Brien’s weekend tee-up: “Kieran Kingston beefed up his forward line with the introductions of Robbie O’Flynn and Declan Dalton against Dublin which saw the Rebels rediscover some of the form that deserted them against Waterford in the Munster semi-final.

Their convincing win over Dublin was a step in the right direction but they’ll need to raise their performances levels up another gear to beat a Tipp side still smarting from their convincing loss to Limerick. 

Cork possess quality all over the field and certainly have the firepower to hurt Tipperary, but keeping the Premier forwards at bay will require savage work-rate in the middle third.

If the likes of Seamus Callanan and John McGrath get a good supply of ball they’re hard stopped, so Cork’s priority should like in making midfield a war zone.”

It’s all over in Portlaoise and Clare have beaten Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford on a scoreline of 1-21 to 0-17, with Tony Kelly imperious.

It’s the Premier County vs their old rivals Cork, but not as we know it. 

The sides meet in Limerick, with throw-in at 4pm, on a wet November afternoon, rather than the usual sunshine of Liberty Square or the Marina.

But the stakes are as high as ever with the curtain falling on the championship for the losers. 

So, how do you see this one going? 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie