It’s all on the line for these old rivals this afternoon.
Robbie O’Flynn turns on the afterburners for the first time and is pulled back. Patrick Horgan gets his first sight of the posts but he drags the free, into a gale, wide.
Tipperary 0-2 Cork 0-0 Jason Forde nails another free from inside his own half.
Tipperary 0-1 Cork 0-0 Seamus Callanan is held by Damian Cahalane and Tipp are awarded the first free of the day. Jason Forde converts.
Here we go!
The conditions look absolutely brutal once again so this will be a real battle first and foremost, you’d imagine. Tipp have won the toss and opt to play with the wind.
As we prepare for throw in, here are your teams:
TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn; Niall O’Meara, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher; Noel McGrath, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, John McGrath, Patrick Maher; Jason Forde, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.
Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning all go for Tipp as narrow winners this afternoon.
Liam Sheedy speaking to Sky: “Today is trying to find our level, if we find our level we’ll give ourselves a fair chance.”
Will Cork bring the fire today?
From Kevin O’Brien’s weekend tee-up: “Kieran Kingston beefed up his forward line with the introductions of Robbie O’Flynn and Declan Dalton against Dublin which saw the Rebels rediscover some of the form that deserted them against Waterford in the Munster semi-final.
Their convincing win over Dublin was a step in the right direction but they’ll need to raise their performances levels up another gear to beat a Tipp side still smarting from their convincing loss to Limerick.
Cork possess quality all over the field and certainly have the firepower to hurt Tipperary, but keeping the Premier forwards at bay will require savage work-rate in the middle third.
If the likes of Seamus Callanan and John McGrath get a good supply of ball they’re hard stopped, so Cork’s priority should like in making midfield a war zone.”
It’s all over in Portlaoise and Clare have beaten Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford on a scoreline of 1-21 to 0-17, with Tony Kelly imperious.
It’s the Premier County vs their old rivals Cork, but not as we know it.
The sides meet in Limerick, with throw-in at 4pm, on a wet November afternoon, rather than the usual sunshine of Liberty Square or the Marina.
But the stakes are as high as ever with the curtain falling on the championship for the losers.
So, how do you see this one going?
