The game in Portlaoise throws-in at 2pm.
Just a reminder, this game is being streamed live on GAAGO for €5.
Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-4
17 mins – Another free from Kelly edges Clare two clear at the first-half water break.
Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-3
15 mins – Kelly fires over another long-range effort. Then Ryan Taylor skins his marker and forces a good save from Mark Fanning.
Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-2
11 mins – Paudie Foley sends over a lovely free from distance for Wexford and then sends a short-range placed ball wide, albeit he might blame the swirling wind. Cathal Malone equalised after a Clare turnover in midfield.
Wexford 0-1 Clare 0-1
4 mins – Clare are playing with the breeze at their backs in the opening period. Into the teeth of the gale, Conor McDonald scoops the ball between the posts to level us up.
Wexford 0-0 Clare 0-1
4 mins – Tony Kelly opens the scoring for Clare with a free from way out.
There was an off-the-ball clash in the Clare defence before this one threw-in and both sets of players appear to be very amped up for this one.
The national anthem is playing and we’ll be underway shortly.
Lee Chin has been named on the Wexford bench after struggling all week with a hamstring injury. He underwent a fitness test this morning in O’Moore Park.
Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of Wexford v Clare in the All-Ireland hurling qualifier. Here’s how the teams are named to start:
Clare hurling team to play Wexford in the All Ireland Qualifier Rd 2 today @ 2p.m. in Portlaoise pic.twitter.com/upLbqGkC9e— Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) November 14, 2020
Starting 15: pic.twitter.com/tBbyd4DCss— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) November 14, 2020
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (3)