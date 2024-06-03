Victories for Galway and Clare in Thurles as they reach All-Ireland minor semi-finals

Results: All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-finals

Galway 3-18 Dublin 2-18

Clare 2-16 Wexford 0-13

******

GALWAY AND CLARE have booked places in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals after today’s quarter-final action in Thurles.

Galway saw off Dublin 3-18 to 2-18, while Clare’s success was more convincing as they took down Wexford 2-16 to 0-13.

Galway saw off Leinster finalists Dublin by three points as they built on their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final victory over Waterford. Brian Callanan scored 1-8 for the winners, while Harry Holmes and Cillian Roche both raised green flags as well.

Clare were aiming to recover from their Munster final loss to Tipperary and they achieved that in some style. Paul Rodges and Liam Murphy bagged goals in either half for the Banner, while Harry Doherty knocked over seven points.

Rory Flannery notched eight points for Dublin, while Cathal O’Flynn and Darargh Kilduff bagged their goals.

Galway were ahead 2-10 to 1-7 at the interval and held off Dublin’s second-half charge to ensure they advanced.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Quarter-Final



Result from FBD Semple Stadium



It took a dominant second-half showing to get Clare over the line as they were ahead 1-6 to 0-6 at the break, before Wexford cut the gap to a point, 1-8 t0 0-10, after 43 minutes. Wexford were heavily reliant on Sean O’Brien for scores, he struck 0-11 and ten of those were from frees.

Clare had a greater spread of scorers as Doherty impressed and the Brian O’Connell-managed side were full value for their eventual nine-point triumph.

Provincial champions Kilkenny and Tipperary are already through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.